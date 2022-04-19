Los Altos
1502 Ben Roe Drive, Gilkey Trust to B. & A. Lincoln for $3,832,000
43 Cuesta Drive, L. Tran to S. & S. Lee for $1,970,000
226 W. Edith Avenue No. 20, Keane Trust to Stevens Trust for $1,290,000
483 Los Ninos Way, B. Yuan to Y. & M. Goff for $4,500,000
60 Marvin Avenue, Marvin 60 LLC to V. & W. Helmholz for $4,800,000
1034 Parma Way, Fielding Family Trust to Wang Trust for $5,050,000
540 Pinecrest Drive, Ady Trust to J. & S. Lyer for $4,325,000
11700 Putter Way, X. Liang to Yoo Family Trust for $3,000,000
826 Santa Rita Avenue, Fuchs Family Trust to K. Kluge for $10,000,000
44 Stuart Court, S. Sharma to P. & G. Agrawal for $5,700,000
1701 Westbrook Avenue, D. Kleaver to P. & V. Khanna for $3,500,000
Los Altos Hills
11860 Francemont Drive, S. & R. Bhargava to M. & A. Tsai for $6,050,000
Mountain View
201 Ada Avenue No. 28, Nguyen Family Trust to E. & A. Lazarev for $1,960,000
198 Central Avenue, Bhadra Family Trust to T. & S. Chandra for $4,860,000
440 Chiquita Avenue, A. Egan to D. & T. Alpine for $3,200,000
450 Chiquita Avenue, C. Egan to O. Klein for $2,715,000
1941 Colony Street, Ngiam Trust to S. Liu for $1,651,000
448 Del Medio Avenue, N. & L. Wilcox to Y. & M. Liu for $2,420,000
1101 W. El Camino Real No. 102, Sobhanipour-Sanatkhani Trust to Valenti Family Trust for $1,800,000
539 Keller Drive Unit A, Scheller Family Trust to J. Qiu for $2,025,000
766 Luce Court, L. Chapin to F. & K. Choo for $2,780,000
232 O’Keefe Way, C. Qiu to J. & J. Park for $1,550,000
575 Pettis Avenue, SF21G LLC to J. & B. Mu for $2,900,000
453 N. Rengstorff Avenue No. 21, M. Bellamy to A. Shiledar for $805,000
260 Tyrella Avenue, Rich-Chan Family Trust to S. & N. Solomon for $2,450,000
168 Villa Nueva Court, Reeta Trust to A. Stirrup for $4,025,000
248 Walker Drive No. 12, W. Li to J. & Y. Cai for $1,401,000
456 N. Whisman Road, Luz Trust to S. Liu for $1,551,000
Cupertino
21743 Alcazar Avenue, Bumess Trust to J. Li for $2,300,000
20647 Celeste Circle, Yeh Trust to Wagle Family Trust for $1,050,000
918 Ferngrove Drive, F. Li to M. & X. Song for $2,300,000
11050 Firethorne Drive, U. & B. Kikkeri to M. & A. Kozhanov for $1,720,000
7552 Heatherwood Drive, Boynton Trust to Y. & E. Mochizuki for $4,300,000
10212 Parlett Place, L. & T. Fang to M. & A. Barve for $3,823,000
10090 Pasadena Avenue Unit A4, J. Lam to Zhang Trust for $1,090,000
21054 Red Fir Court, J. Chen to X. Zhao for $971,000
10380 Sterling Boulevard, R. & E. Ghoreishi to O. & S. Hong for $3,400,000
10281 Torre Avenue No. 826, Burns Family Trust to Y. & J. Nishimura for $2,070,000
20500 Town Center Lane No. 177, L. Cai to Y. Liu for $960,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 11
Lowest sale: $1,290,000
Highest sale: $10,000,000
Average sale: $4,360,600
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 1
Average sale: $6,050,000
Mountain View
Total sales: 16
Lowest sale: $805,000
Highest sale: $4,860,000
Average sale: $2,380,800
Cupertino
Total sales: 11
Lowest sale: $960,000
Highest sale: $4,300,000
Average sale: $2,180,400
– Cal REsource