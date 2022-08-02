Los Altos
1 W. Edith Avenue Unit B114, Sturiale Trust to A. & M. Canales for $1,420,000
236 Eleanor Avenue, Vanthillo Family Trust to T. & J. Jacobsen for $4,205,000
821 Laverne Way, Mills Trust to Macinnis Trust for $8,510,000
915 Saint Joseph Avenue, Lepesh Trust to R. & D. Kanichar for $3,525,000
704 Vera Cruz Avenue, Spitsen Trust to Finishers LLC for $6,450,000
Los Altos Hills
10600 Chardonnay Lane, D. Yuan to Allibhai Family Trust for $5,500,000
Mountain View
181 Ada Avenue No. 22, Harbin Trust to C. & R. Collantes for $1,200,000
1490 California Street, Bui-Eve Trust to B. Weaver for $1,875,000
1033 Crestview Drive No. 102, Che-Hung Trust to S. Worlikar for $1,965,000
505 Cypress Point Drive No. 30, Y. & D. Messimer to R. Perez for $640,000
505 Cypress Point Drive No. 90, S. & T. Singh to M. Gottlieb-Roberts for $610,000
257 Fay Way, N. Storkel to M. & B. Won for $2,100,000
443 Magritte Way, C. Truong to J. & A. Maltsev for $1,720,000
49 Showers Drive Unit E147,
Patel Trust to B. & L. Cheung for $720,000
50 Starlite Court, Harrenstien Trust to R. Ota for $1,257,500
165 N. Whisman Road, Bondi Trust to C. Wong for $2,300,000
1470 Wildrose Way, T. Schwartz to ZCA Homes LLC for $950,000
Cupertino
10638 N. Blaney Avenue, Barnett Trust to Y. & P. Wandre for $2,260,000
10466 Byrne Avenue, R. & R. Serio to X. & F. Xu for $3,250,000
22286 S. De Anza Circle, Humphrey Survivors Trust to C. & R. Zeng for $2,950,000
11113 Firethorne Drive, Guo Family Trust to S. & S. Muthuswamy for $1,700,000
10541 Gascoigne Drive, Joyce Trust to A. & A. Xavier for $2,375,000
10583 Santa Lucia Road, 10583 Santa Lucia lnvestment LP to T. & P. Turner for $6,300,000
7565 Tiptoe Lane, Chalker-Stone Family Trust to D. & J. Pandya for $2,500,000
23026 Voss Avenue, Vicky Trust to Inani Family Trust for $4,218,000
21092 White Fir Court, Kumar Trust to J. & S. Shamsudeen for $1,350,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 5
Lowest sale: $1,420,000
Highest sale: $8,510,000
Average sale: $4,822,000
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 1
Average sale: $5,500,000
Mountain View
Total sales: 11
Lowest sale: $610,000
Highest sale: $2,300,000
Average sale: $1,394,300
Cupertino
Total sales: 9
Lowest sale: $1,350,000
Highest sale: $6,300,000
Average sale: $2,989,200
– Cal REsource
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments