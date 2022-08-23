Los Altos
10564 Ainsworth Drive, Long Family Trust to C. & Y. Xiao for $2,620,000
739 Arroyo Road, McDermott Family Trust to G. & S. Sundaram for $5,800,000
1540 Awalt Court, Norum Living Trust to P. Liu for $3,750,000
472 Deodara Drive, Vincent Trust to T. & A. Thomas for $2,700,000
949 Dolores Avenue, Redwood Holdings LLC to X. & L. Li for $1,877,000
31 Farm Road, A. Mendoza to 31 Farm Jjr LLC for $2,250,000
430 Hacienda Way, Slater Trust to D. & M. Grinolds for $5,100,000
11 Mount Hamilton Avenue, L. Mabe to R. & K. Sundararajan for $3,030,000
825 Parma Way, Werner Family Trust to Yagnik Family Trust for $4,100,000
1527 Queensbury Avenue, Carpignano Family Trust to Q. & R. Shi for $4,528,000
59 Sevilla Drive, Galedrige Trust to Hemanth Trust for $3,650,000
685 Spargur Drive, Bowersock Family Trust to Chow Family Trust for $3,550,000
86 Third Street No. 204, Yen Trust to Yen 2013 Trust for $1,700,000
410 Traverso Avenue, Sevely Family Trust to Y. & J. Zheng for $4,000,000
Los Altos Hills
25900 Elena Road, A. Duwe to T. & M. Lim for $4,291,000
11240 Magdalena Road, M. Billig to C. & O. Cremel for $7,600,000
11475 Summit Wood Road, C. Brown to M. & H. Dahlkamp for $6,250,000
Mountain View
1006 Asbury Way, B. McCarthy to S. Selvakumar for $1,360,000
1191 Bruckner Circle, W. Stimson to J. & Y. Teng for $3,250,000
1930 Cappelletti Court, Rogers Trust to W. Krichene for $2,155,000
2145 Creeden Way, R. Richter to S. & J. Zhang for $2,350,000
1187 Fairbrook Drive, McGiven Trust to N. & T. Huynh for $3,400,000
355 Fay Way, Tsai Family Trust to T. Dwiek for $2,080,000
2701 Katrina Way, F. Deng to Ying Family Trust for $2,900,000
99 E. Middlefield Road No. 17, E. Yow to N. Gfroerer for $935,000
1179 Nilda Avenue, Vinson Trust to A. & D. Goode for $3,700,000
210 Orchard Glen Court, P. Pluzhnikov to H. Shen for $2,180,000
715 Reflection Way, Leung Family Trust to Y. & J. Liu for $1,910,000
173 Sierra Vista Avenue No. 9, Berman Trust to R. & S. Gupta for $1,288,000
108 Sondgroth Way, R. Hail to K. & K. Mangalindan for $1,282,500
2360 Toledo Terrace, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to S. & R. Wang for $1,898,000
2362 Toledo Terrace, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to D. & T. Yu for $1,650,000
555 Yosemite Avenue, Corral Trust to Chung Trust for $2,875,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 14
Lowest sale: $1,700,000
Highest sale: $5,800,000
Average sale: $3,475,400
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 3
Lowest sale: $4,291,000
Highest sale: $7,600,000
Average sale: $6,047,000
Mountain View
Total sales: 16
Lowest sale: $935,000
Highest sale: $3,700,000
Average sale: $2,200,800
Transaction information obtained from public county records and provided by Cal REsource.
