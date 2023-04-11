Los Altos
1658 Ben Roe Drive, Yang Trust to S. & B. Edris for $3,625,000
1658 Ben Roe Drive, Yang Trust to S. & B. Edris for $3,625,000
749 College Court, Plumley Trust to Lin Trust for $4,030,000
1050 Crooked Creek Drive, S. Rapaport to Marlin Home Solutions LLC for $3,025,000
633 Spargur Drive, SDLA Investment LLC to 633 Spargur LLC for $8,800,000
11552 Arroyo Oaks Drive, P. Mirshafiei to Eftekhar Trust for $3,620,000
11170 Magdalena Road, Morrison Trust to Taori Family Trust for $4,431,000
13581 Wildcrest Drive, Sutaria Family Trust to K. & D. Jiang for $4,800,000
1391 Cuernavaca Circulo, Cochran Trust to X. & Y. Gao for $1,775,000
1101 W. El Camino Real No. 302, W. Hong to K. &
K. Ondo for $1,530,000
267 Fairchild Drive No. 23, A. & S. Shill to V. Raghuram for $1,390,000
1552 Fordham Court, Q. Cao to R. & K. Ling for $3,280,000
2346 Hilo Court, Jonathan Family Trust to C. & J. Tu for $3,650,000
121 Palmer Avenue, L. & W. McDonald to K. & A. Derbacher for $1,500,000
238 Pettis Avenue, A. & P. Barnes to R. & D. Wang for $3,142,000
255 S. Rengstorff Avenue No. 2, N. Borisov to B. & P. Bagheri for $791,000
38 Saw Mill Lane, Y. Song to V. & K. Ma for $1,240,000
275 Tyrella Avenue, Harrison Family Trust to D. & J. Ray for $2,200,000
368 Walker Drive, Gross Trust to Sehgal Family Trust for $5,400,000
22015 McClellan Road, Chaugule Family Trust to Z. & H. Mogri for $1,530,000
1075 Milky Way, Zamlich Trust to C. & B. Li for $3,260,000
8165 Presidio Drive, Wells Family Trust to J. & B. Peng for $2,781,000
20320 Town Center Lane No. 830, Arora Trust to J. & F. Chu for $1,800,000
Total sales: 4
Lowest sale: $3,025,000
Highest sale: $8,800,000
Average sale: $4,870,000
Total sales: 3
Lowest sale: $3,620,000
Highest sale: $4,800,000
Average sale: $4,283,700
Total sales: 11
Lowest sale: $791,000
Highest sale: $5,400,000
Average sale: $2,354,400
Total sales: 4
Lowest sale: $1,530,000
Highest sale: $3,260,000
Average sale: $2,342,800
– Cal REsource
