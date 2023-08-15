Los Altos
1601 Ben Roe Drive, Recht Trust to C. & J. Lai for $3,588,000
1050 Crooked Creek Drive, Marlin Home Solutions LLC to M. & S. Goenka for $4,500,000
107 Del Monte Avenue, Erichsen Family Trust to S. & J. Enos for $3,200,000
480 Distel Drive, Willoughby Trust to Y. & A. Chu for $3,978,000
1 W. Edith Avenue Unit A106, Espinosa Trust to Bruce Family Trust for $1,800,000
1 W. Edith Avenue Unit C119, Arvidson Trust to Bergman Family Trust for $1,162,000
5100 El Camino Real Unit 210, K. Fry to C. & C. Nguyen for $1,550,000
1987 Farndon Avenue, Fineland LLC to L. & Y. Liu for $4,509,000
2019 Farndon Avenue, Vandervort 1989 Trust to W. & H. Yu for $3,050,000
100 First Street No. 206, 100 First Street Partners LLC to Poonen Family Trust for $3,500,000
1278 Golden Way, Hurt Family Trust to Z. & K. Sun for $3,550,000
1210 Montclaire Way, Schueren Family Trust to S. & A. Joshi for $4,075,000
904 Odell Way, Cad Industries LLC to Xu & Lu Trust for $3,412,500
1433 Ranchita Drive, Kersic Trust to Lei Trust for $3,400,000
270 Santander Court, Cullinan Trust to F. & M. Salehi for $3,600,000
Los Altos Hills
25601 Fernhill Drive, Vanel 2006 Childrens Trust to Coin Slot Holdings LLC for $6,100,000
12755 Leander Drive, Krueger Trust to L. & N. Subramanian for $4,500,000
10703 Magdalena Road, Hwang Family Trust to Forever Mercy LLC for $7,789,000
24601 Voorhees Drive, K. Owen to Vorhes Ltd LLC for $5,375,000
Mountain View
333 Anna Avenue, Kim Trust to Rector Wardens & Vestrymen Ofall for $2,200,000
1375 Cuernavaca Circulo, R. Bringans to D. & M. Thangavelu for $2,360,000
135 Easy Street, San Francisco Bay University Trust to M. & S. Jindal for $2,050,000
1101 W. El Camino Real No. 415, V. Kaul to S. & S. Zehtabian for $1,325,000
341 Flower Lane, Wang Trust to M. & X. Wu for $1,751,000
420 Mansfield Drive, K. & G. Ahrens to Lehmann Living Trust for $4,550,000
2055 Marich Way, Dunworth 2007 Family Trust to Z. He for $2,438,000
1870 Orangetree Lane, F. Sano to K. & C. Kimura for $3,500,000
1983 San Luis Avenue No. 26, C. Brubaker to A. Rao for $1,200,000
1340 Todd Street, R. & G. Quan to Y. & J. Luo for $2,900,000
Cupertino
21786 Hyannisport Drive, Sorci Trust to M. & S. Kumar for $3,200,000
10560 Johnson Avenue, N. & D. Cruz to Daisy Cupertino LLC for $2,075,000
20604 Mapletree Place, Recko Trust to H. & Y. Yu for $1,660,000
11210 Mount Crest Drive, R. Shahriar to R. & L. Kung for $3,498,000
20206 Northbrook Square, M. Wei to C. & M. Manglicmot for $1,313,000
10836 Northridge Square, I. & P. Elliott to V. & S. Kumar for $1,588,000
20044 Pacifica Drive, Steinwedel Trust to Y. & W. Liu for $3,060,000
21527 Rosario Avenue, M. & F. Jair to N. & S. Lath for $3,127,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 15
Lowest sale: $1,162,000
Highest sale: $4,509,000
Average sale: $3,258,300
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 4
Lowest sale: $4,500,000
Highest sale: $7,789,000
Average sale: $5,941,000
Mountain View
Total sales: 10
Lowest sale: $1,200,000
Highest sale: $4,550,000
Average sale: $2,427,400
Cupertino
Total sales: 8
Lowest sale: $1,313,000
Highest sale: $3,498,000
Average sale: $2,567,500
– Cal REsource
