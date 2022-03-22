Los Altos
480 Lassen Street No. 3, Bauer Family Trust to N. Collet for $1,549,000
1400 McKenzie Avenue, D. Clancy to Srirama Trust for $5,311,000
752 Orange Avenue, Gerhardt Trust to Walsh Trust for $1,410,000
1051 Peninsular Court, Liao Trust to J. Lee for $3,022,500
1572 Plateau Avenue, 1987 Dellamano Trust to E. & S. Dewan for $3,385,000
355 Warec Way, Tao Family Trust to Zaroo Family Trust for $4,605,000
Mountain View
1600 Begen Avenue, S. Brown to SF21A LLC for $2,800,000
102 Concord Circle, Stetson Trust to Z. Lin for $1,900,000
181 Del Medio Avenue No. 208, S. Ma to E. Chen for $585,000
280 Easy Street No. 403, S. Cheung to I. & L. Wang for $585,000
327 Marquetta Circle, Summerhill Monte-
cito Ave. LLC to Baena Trust for $1,609,000
329 Marquetta Circle, Summerhill Monte-
tcito Ave. LLC to J. & L. Mao for $1,776,500
331 Marquetta Circle, Summerhill Monte-
cito Ave. LLC to K. Tang for $1,631,500
355 Palo Alto Avenue, B. & L. Hoppe to V. & A. Sadiq for $2,810,000
1993 Plymouth Street No. 8, T. & P. Lada to H. & G. Plotkin for $1,450,500
309 Scarlett Terrace, Redwoods at Montecito LLC to K. Chen for $1,945,000
99 Tyrella Court, J. Li to D. Talayco for $1,830,000
2116 Windrose Place, C. Ballowe to V. & A. Sawant for $1,515,000
Cupertino
10319 Brittany Court, Parmley Trust to G. & K. Sundaresan for $3,450,000
6625 Clifford Drive, T. Shao to S. & X. Chen for $2,400,000
10109 Ridgeway Drive, S. & S. Chowdhri to S. & M. Kumar for $2,280,000
20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard No. 1711, Gilliland Trust to P. & A. Bhagwat for $1,260,000
6128 Willowgrove Lane, Miller Trust to J. & Y. Zhang for $2,920,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 6
Lowest sale: $1,410,000
Highest sale: $5,311,000
Average sale: $3,213,800
Mountain View
Total sales: 12
Lowest sale: $585,000
Highest sale: $2,810,000
Average sale: $1,703,100
Cupertino
Total sales: 5
Lowest sale: $1,260,000
Highest sale: $3,450,000
Average sale: $2,462,000
– Cal REsource