Los Altos
324 Alicia Way, Alicia Property LLC to E. & S. Tzvetkov for $7,500,000
1600 Ben Roe Drive, BLNH Trust to M. & B. Venkatakrishnan for $3,400,000
1371 Don Kirk Street, Morris Trust to J. & Q. Liu for $3,260,000
1969 Farndon Avenue, Hettich Family Trust to R. & S. Berry for $4,800,000
177 Frederick Court, Davis Trust to Jagannathan Family Trust for $4,550,000
630 Nandell Lane, HKB Survivors Trust to Kim Trust for $5,825,000
Los Altos Hills
26870 Taaffe Road, S. Plotkin to Shalimar Trust for $7,600,000
Mountain View
768 Alice Avenue, B. & J. Varlaro to C. & D. Chu for $2,150,000
2025 California Street No. 34, Alexander Trust to Rollinger Trust for $500,000
1395 Cuernavaca Circulo, Chen Family Trust to X. & Z. Fang for $2,450,000
812 Fountain Park Lane, Oravetz Trust to Chen Trust for $2,307,500
1625 Grant Road, P. Guindi to C. & J. Leichty for $1,950,000
217 Higdon Avenue, Chichkanoff Trust to F. & A. Pucher for $1,450,000
2300 Jane Lane, Akaal LLC to R. & N. Kumari for $1,800,000
2374 Laura Lane, Redwood Hills Limited to Z. & M. Rad for $2,007,000
2563 Mardell Way, Koehler Trust to A. & E. Long for $2,275,000
2215 Raspberry Lane, Yan & Wang Yuexin Trust to X. & H. Zhang for $1,590,000
2000 Rock Street No. 13, C. Chow to B. & S. James for $700,000
665 Sierra Avenue, Ragnartz Family Trust to T. & P. Chen for $2,400,000
114 Sonoma Terrace, I. Schultz to J. Spivack for $1,400,000
2575 Sun Mor Avenue, Brock Trust to M. & K. Watts for $3,100,000
2371 Toledo Terrace, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to A. Li for $1,988,000
2373 Toledo Terrace, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to J. & R. Lee for $1,805,000
2377 Toledo Terrace, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to A. & J. Chen for $1,795,000
305 Windingwood Court No. 160, J. Mattis to H. & S. Lee for $1,720,000
Cupertino
22432 Balustrol Court, E. Collings to X. & J. Tai for $2,668,000
10080 Judy Avenue, Lorenzen Family Trust to Kwan Trust for $2,500,000
20635 Nancy Court, Pylappan Trust to X. & Z. Jiang for $3,281,000
20204 Northglen Square, Riedel Trust to S. & J. Loi for $1,560,000
8019 Pumpkin Court, M. Wolfson to S. & M. Feng for $2,650,000
10741 Santa Lucia Road, Shkolnik Family Trust to S. & Y. Meng for $2,100,000
10481 N. Stelling Road, M. Sai to Sorrento Mesa Medical Grp DBPP for $2,125,000
10120 United Place, Bradford Trust to T. & L. Chen for $1,650,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 6
Lowest sale: $3,260,000
Highest sale: $7,500,000
Average sale: $4,889,200
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 1
Average sale: $7,600,000
Mountain View
Total sales: 18
Lowest sale: $500,000
Highest sale: $3,100,000
Average sale: $1,854,900
Cupertino
Total sales: 8
Lowest sale: $1,560,000
Highest sale: $3,281,000
Average sale: $2,316,800
Transaction information is obtained from public county records and provided by Cal REsource.
