Los Altos
1938 Annette Lane, Krause Family Trust to Abhimini Family Trust for $4,440,000
5865 Arboretum Drive, Wiley Trust to L. & B. Wang for $4,000,000
177 W. Edith Avenue, Westrum Trust to J. & Z. Jia for $5,550,000
1722 Juarez Avenue, Lerer Family Trust to J. & J. Choe for $3,200,000
1554 Kathy Lane, Doty Trust to Lin Family Trust for $4,510,000
709 Los Ninos Way, N. & R. See to Y. & T. Ding for $3,700,000
3003 Marcelli Circle, S. Dhar to W. & H. Pang for $1,910,000
196 Merritt Road, Black Vest LLC to W. & H. Ma for $6,350,000
1570 Plateau Avenue, Schneider Trust to P. & N. Sridhar for $3,825,000
1525 Vineyard Drive, Wilson Trust to M. & V. Sanjekar for $3,105,000
Los Altos Hills
13147 Byrd Lane, J. McVernon to Xu Family Trust for $3,480,000
Mountain View
459 Burgoyne Street, Hmpm Trust to S. & S. Rahagude for $1,980,000
621 Charmain Circle, L. Peterson to S. & N. Pothineni for $2,050,000
265 Chiquita Avenue, Awesome Products LLC to C. & J. McKenzie for $1,950,000
279 College Avenue, Moore Trust to P. & N. Khadke for $2,200,000
766 Cuesta Drive, Lake 2013 Trust to Y. & L. Ge for $2,150,000
183 Del Medio Avenue No. 116, L. Gutierrez-Stewart to J. & E. Yang for $545,000
500 W. Middlefield Road No. 137, Munson Trust to K. Wong for $575,000
444 Nicholas Drive, Lee Family Trust to D. & A. Chandrasekaran for $1,850,000
311 Pine Way, Balakrishnan Trust to C. & A. Thiollier for $2,410,000
1859 San Ramon Avenue, Meadow Homes LLC to GSV San Ramon LLC for $2,100,000
2388 Toledo Terrace, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to C. & K. Yet for $2,003,000
Cupertino
7571 Lockford Court, C. Chang to A. & S. Muthusamy for $2,295,000
10726 Par Three Drive, M. Muhlenbruck to H. Chiang for $1,675,000
7363 Rainbow Drive, Natarajan Trust to F. & Z. Zhang for $1,688,000
22079 San Fernando Court, D. Beem to T. He for $2,500,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 10
Lowest sale: $1,910,000
Highest sale: $6,350,000
Average sale: $4,059,000
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 1
Average sale: $3,480,000
Mountain View
Total sales: 11
Lowest sale: $545,000
Highest sale: $2,410,000
Average sale: $1,801,200
Cupertino
Total sales: 4
Lowest sale: $1,675,000
Highest sale: $2,500,000
Average sale: $2,039,500
Transaction information is obtained from public county records and provided by Cal REsource.
