Los Altos

249 S. Gordon Way, Elms Trust to M. & S. Sabounchl for $5,610,000

1824 Granger Avenue, Cox Trust to N. & A. Moghe for $4,400,000

290 Live Oak Lane, Donahey-O’Byrne Family Trust to Agrawal Family Trust for $4,300,000

23271 Mora Heights Way, Chappell Trust to Mateo Clara LLC for $5,300,000

56 Pasa Robles Avenue, Camp Trust to Y. & Y. Gong for $3,670,000

1131 Seena Avenue, Van Trust to S. & M. Khansari for $5,000,000

731 Westminster Lane, Fagan-Tavel Trust to Mendi for $4,650,000

Los Altos Hills

11913 Murietta Lane, Young Trust to W. Fu for $5,489,000

12686 Roble Veneno Lane, Egan Trust to J. Sun for $5,931,000

12516 Robleda Road, M. Zamani to Feng Trust for $4,580,000

Mountain View

243 Ariana Place, X. Wu to T. Qiu for $1,850,000

1721 California Street No. 1, C. & M. Jensen to C. Burns for $700,000

506 Emmons Drive, Hayes Family Trust to S. & S. Vytla for $2,600,000

1402 Lloyd Way, L. Yu to H. & S. Parr for $3,500,000

500 W. Middlefield Road No. 97, Sharratt Trust to Bell Trust for $650,000

2002 W. Middlefield Road No. 4, Y. He to S. & A. Suzuki for $1,025,000

363 N. Rengstorff Avenue No. 11, L. Mei to Y. & K. Lin for $1,353,000

255 S. Rengstorff Avenue No. 70, Chu Trust to Y. Huang for $825,000

2000 Rock Street No. 1, A. Kalbarga to Opendoor Property Trust I for $1,045,000

1983 San Luis Avenue No. 23, Xia Family Trust to C. Lau for $1,300,000

366 Sierra Vista Avenue No. 8, Simon Family Trust to Smith Trust for $975,000

679 Sleeper Avenue, Bonham Family Trust to Waverly Park LLC for $4,388,000

2349 Toledo Terrace, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to I. & S. Shapovalov for $2,198,000

532 Tyrella Avenue No. 9, S. Lee to S. & J. Cheng for $1,216,000

244 View Street, C. Mitchell to Y. & H. Jiang for $1,905,000

Overall

Los Altos

Total sales: 7

Lowest sale: $3,670,000

Highest sale: $5,610,000

Average sale: $4,704,300

Los Altos Hills

Total sales: 3

Lowest sale: $4,580,000

Highest sale: $5,931,000

Average sale: $5,333,300

Mountain View

Total sales: 15

Lowest sale: $650,000

Highest sale: $4,388,000

Average sale: $1,702,000

Transaction information is obtained from public county records and is provided by Cal REsource.

