Los Altos
755 Arroyo Road, Wells Trust to W. & H. Wu for $5,900,000
557 Casita Way, Zhai Trust to Yujia R/E Mgmt. LLC for $4,000,000
64 Los Altos Square, Turnbull Trust to Sixty Four Sq. LLC for $2,125,000
1268 Nightingale Court, Allan Family Trust to Lyama Family Trust for $5,400,000
2266 Sierra Ventura Drive, Woods Family Trust to L. & K. Prabhakar for $3,900,000
466 S. Springer Road, Atherton Family Trust to M. Quigley for $4,500,000
38 Third Street No. 107, Gainey Trust to Hwei-Mei Trust Indenture for $2,325,000
539 Tyndall Street, J. Geyer to S. Raghvendra for $1,571,000
Los Altos Hills
25215 La Loma Drive, E. Smithwick to Khanzode Trust for $3,900,000
Mountain View
1635 Alison Avenue, Thomas Trust to Redwood Holdings LLC for $2,300,000
1106 Blue Lake Square, P. Gaderlund to C. & S. Loh for $3,357,000
1355 Bonita Avenue, Meddaugh Trust to Y. & Y. Guo for $2,920,000
505 Cypress Point Drive No. 5, C. Calvert to K. & A. Ma for $445,000
1101 W. El Camino Real No. 309, S. & J. Kang to J. Yu for $950,000
102 Fair Oaks Avenue, Yu Trust to C. & N. Pierse for $1,823,000
121 Flynn Avenue Unit C, Jones Trust to C. & D. Shi for $930,000
1647 Grant Road, Collins-Einaudi Family Trust to K. & A. Blankenheimer for $1,950,000
105 Kittoe Drive Unit A, Seebold Trust to Zhang Family Trust for $1,950,000
154 Kittoe Drive, Malavear Family Trust to Sree Family Trust for $2,075,000
314 Lavender Drive, C. Kimura to Y. & H. Xia for $2,180,000
2220 W. Middlefield Road, J. & C. McCormack to Y. & P. Truong for $2,000,000
861 Runningwood Circle, M. Mital to J. & A. Lee for $2,050,000
2255 Showers Drive No. 235, A. Brown to W. & Y. Chen for $965,000
928 Wright Avenue No. 108, M. White to L. & K. Chen for $1,425,000
Cupertino
10424 Alicia Court, C. & A. Goyal to Suravaram Family Trust for $4,600,000
20731 Celeste Circle, Rudeen Family Trust to L. & W. Shen for $1,000,000
10140 Firwood Drive, Emmerich Trust to S. & Z. Xing for $1,900,000
22903 Longdown Road, Allan Trust to M. & D. Malikireddy for $1,950,000
10327 Mary Avenue, Nathan Family Trust to S. & P. Kasi for $1,452,000
10846 Northridge Square, Bowlby Trust to R. & K. Sabrin for $1,250,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 8
Lowest sale: $1,571,000
Highest sale: $5,900,000
Average sale: $3,715,100
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 1
Average sale: $3,900,000
Mountain View
Total sales: 15
Lowest sale: $445,000
Highest sale: $3,357,000
Average sale: $1,821,300
Cupertino
Total sales: 6
Lowest sale: $1,000,000
Highest sale: $4,600,000
Average sale: $2,025,300
Transaction information is obtained from public county records and
provided by Cal REsource.
