Los Altos

755 Arroyo Road, Wells Trust to W. & H. Wu for $5,900,000

557 Casita Way, Zhai Trust to Yujia R/E Mgmt. LLC for $4,000,000

64 Los Altos Square, Turnbull Trust to Sixty Four Sq. LLC for $2,125,000

1268 Nightingale Court, Allan Family Trust to Lyama Family Trust for $5,400,000

2266 Sierra Ventura Drive, Woods Family Trust to L. & K. Prabhakar for $3,900,000

466 S. Springer Road, Atherton Family Trust to M. Quigley for $4,500,000

38 Third Street No. 107, Gainey Trust to Hwei-Mei Trust Indenture for $2,325,000

539 Tyndall Street, J. Geyer to S. Raghvendra for $1,571,000

Los Altos Hills

25215 La Loma Drive, E. Smithwick to Khanzode Trust for $3,900,000

Mountain View

1635 Alison Avenue, Thomas Trust to Redwood Holdings LLC for $2,300,000

1106 Blue Lake Square, P. Gaderlund to C. & S. Loh for $3,357,000

1355 Bonita Avenue, Meddaugh Trust to Y. & Y. Guo for $2,920,000

505 Cypress Point Drive No. 5, C. Calvert to K. & A. Ma for $445,000

1101 W. El Camino Real No. 309, S. & J. Kang to J. Yu for $950,000

102 Fair Oaks Avenue, Yu Trust to C. & N. Pierse for $1,823,000

121 Flynn Avenue Unit C, Jones Trust to C. & D. Shi for $930,000

1647 Grant Road, Collins-Einaudi Family Trust to K. & A. Blankenheimer for $1,950,000

105 Kittoe Drive Unit A, Seebold Trust to Zhang Family Trust for $1,950,000

154 Kittoe Drive, Malavear Family Trust to Sree Family Trust for $2,075,000

314 Lavender Drive, C. Kimura to Y. & H. Xia for $2,180,000

2220 W. Middlefield Road, J. & C. McCormack to Y. & P. Truong for $2,000,000

861 Runningwood Circle, M. Mital to J. & A. Lee for $2,050,000

2255 Showers Drive No. 235, A. Brown to W. & Y. Chen for $965,000

928 Wright Avenue No. 108, M. White to L. & K. Chen for $1,425,000

Cupertino

10424 Alicia Court, C. & A. Goyal to Suravaram Family Trust for $4,600,000

20731 Celeste Circle, Rudeen Family Trust to L. & W. Shen for $1,000,000

10140 Firwood Drive, Emmerich Trust to S. & Z. Xing for $1,900,000

22903 Longdown Road, Allan Trust to M. & D. Malikireddy for $1,950,000

10327 Mary Avenue, Nathan Family Trust to S. & P. Kasi for $1,452,000

10846 Northridge Square, Bowlby Trust to R. & K. Sabrin for $1,250,000

Overall

Los Altos

Total sales: 8

Lowest sale: $1,571,000

Highest sale: $5,900,000

Average sale: $3,715,100

Los Altos Hills

Total sales: 1

Average sale: $3,900,000

Mountain View

Total sales: 15

Lowest sale: $445,000

Highest sale: $3,357,000

Average sale: $1,821,300

Cupertino

Total sales: 6

Lowest sale: $1,000,000

Highest sale: $4,600,000

Average sale: $2,025,300

Transaction information is obtained from public county records and

provided by Cal REsource.

