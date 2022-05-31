Los Altos
249 S. Gordon Way, Elms Trust to M. & S. Sabounchl for $5,610,000
1824 Granger Avenue, Cox Trust to N. & A. Moghe for $4,400,000
290 Live Oak Lane, Donahey-Obyrne Family Trust to Agrawal Family Trust for $4,300,000
23271 Mora Heights Way, Chappell Trust to Mateo Clara LLC for $5,300,000
56 Pasa Robles Avenue, Camp Trust to Y. & Y. Gong for $3,670,000
1131 Seena Avenue, Van Trust to S. & M. Khansari for $5,000,000
731 Westminster Lane, Fagan-Tavel Trust to Mendi for $4,650,000
Los Altos Hills
11913 Murietta Lane, Young Trust to W. Fu for $5,489,000
12686 Roble Veneno Lane, Egan Trust to J. Sun for $5,931,000
12516 Robleda Road, M. Zamani to Feng Trust for $4,580,000
Mountain View
243 Ariana Place, X. Wu to T. Qiu for $1,850,000
1721 California Street No. 1, C. & M. Jensen to C. Burns for $700,000
506 Emmons Drive, Hayes Family Trust to S. & S. Vytla for $2,600,000
1402 Lloyd Way, L. Yu to H. & S. Parr for $3,500,000
500 W. Middlefield Road No. 97, Sharratt Trust to Bell Trust for $650,000
2002 W. Middlefield Road No. 4, Y. He to S. & A. Suzuki for $1,025,000
363 N. Rengstorff Avenue No. 11, L. Mei to Y. & K. Lin for $1,353,000
255 S. Rengstorff Avenue No. 70, Chu Trust to Y. Huang for $825,000
2000 Rock Street No. 1, A. Kalbarga to Opendoor Property Trust I for $1,045,000
1983 San Luis Avenue No. 23, Xia Family Trust to C. Lau for $1,300,000
366 Sierra Vista Avenue No. 8, Simon Family Trust to Smith Trust for $975,000
679 Sleeper Avenue, Bonham Family Trust to Waverly Park LLC for $4,388,000
2349 Toledo Terrace, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to I. & S. Shapovalov for $2,198,000
532 Tyrella Avenue No. 9, S. Lee to S. & J. Cheng for $1,216,000
244 View Street, C. Mitchell to Y. & H. Jiang for $1,905,000
Cupertino
22772 Alcalde Road, N. Dhamdhere to Jaini Family Trust for $3,910,000
10745 N. De Anza Boulevard No. 124, Bradley F Giannini LLC to D. & Z. Chen for $1,120,000
21412 Elm Court, Shodiss Family Trust to R. & Z. Liang for $3,800,000
7836 Jeanette Court, Sadikun Trust to Msasa Properties LLC for $3,577,000
10448 Johnson Avenue, K. & B. Schutz to Ganesh Family Trust for $2,160,000
19764 La Mar Drive, Sferidis Trust to S. & M. Tiwari for $3,100,000
18645 Ralya Court, SF21A LLC to R. & B. Shi for $2,695,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 7
Lowest sale: $3,670,000
Highest sale: $5,610,000
Average sale: $4,704,300
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 3
Lowest sale: $4,580,000
Highest sale: $5,931,000
Average sale: $5,333,300
Mountain View
Total sales: 15
Lowest sale: $650,000
Highest sale: $4,388,000
Average sale: $1,702,000
Cupertino
Total sales: 7
Lowest sale: $1,120,000
Highest sale: $3,910,000
Average sale: $2,908,900
Transaction information is provided by Cal REsource.
