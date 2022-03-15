Los Altos
1380 Country Club Drive, K. Allen to Woods Trust for $4,825,000
226 W. Edith Avenue No. 10, C. & M. Safai to T. Chang for $1,330,000
1611 Kingston Court, Patapoff Family Trust to N. & E. Mundol for $3,725,000
1622 Marymeade Lane, Rees Family Trust to M. & D. Schroeder for $4,200,000
655 Washington Street, M. & P. Engstrom to Eleanor Valley LLC for $4,328,000
Los Altos Hills
26200 Elena Road, White Trust to E. Lin for $8,000,000
26700 Shady Oaks Court, Booth Trust to Ka Family Trust for $8,750,000
Mountain View
613 Alamo Court, Walker Drive LLC to R. Cheng for $979,000
456 Bush Street, Goldberg 456 LLC to Clayoquot LLC for $4,300,000
615 Cinnamon Circle, Q. Simpson to S. & J. Yang for $1,729,000
122 Flynn Avenue Unit D, Rappoport Trust to W. & J. Xu for $750,000
333 Marquetta Circle, Summerhill Montecito Ave. LLC to L. & X. Shen for $1,812,500
1915 Mount Vernon Court No. 12, Vickers Trust to M. Wan for $660,000
235 Palo Alto Avenue, L. Hansen to C. & M. Roig for $2,030,000
550 Palo Alto Avenue, G. Serraiocco to E. Verwillow for $2,800,000
2011 Rock Street, MV Cantera 2019 Inc. to M. & L. Peralta for $6,240,000
305 Scarlett Terrace, Redwoods at Montecito LLC to W. & Z. Miao for $1,860,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 5
Lowest sale: $1,330,000
Highest sale: $4,825,000
Average sale: $3,681,600
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 2
Lowest sale: $8,000,000
Highest sale: $8,750,000
Average sale: $8,375,000
Mountain View
Total sales: 10
Lowest sale: $660,000
Highest sale: $6,240,000
Average sale: $2,316,100
– CalREsource