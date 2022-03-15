Los Altos

1380 Country Club Drive, K. Allen to Woods Trust for $4,825,000

226 W. Edith Avenue No. 10, C. & M. Safai to T. Chang for $1,330,000

1611 Kingston Court, Patapoff Family Trust to N. & E. Mundol for $3,725,000

1622 Marymeade Lane, Rees Family Trust to M. & D. Schroeder for $4,200,000

655 Washington Street, M. & P. Engstrom to Eleanor Valley LLC for $4,328,000

Los Altos Hills

26200 Elena Road, White Trust to E. Lin for $8,000,000

26700 Shady Oaks Court, Booth Trust to Ka Family Trust for $8,750,000

Mountain View

613 Alamo Court, Walker Drive LLC to R. Cheng for $979,000

456 Bush Street, Goldberg 456 LLC to Clayoquot LLC for $4,300,000

615 Cinnamon Circle, Q. Simpson to S. & J. Yang for $1,729,000

122 Flynn Avenue Unit D, Rappoport Trust to W. & J. Xu for $750,000

333 Marquetta Circle, Summerhill Montecito Ave. LLC to L. & X. Shen for $1,812,500

1915 Mount Vernon Court No. 12, Vickers Trust to M. Wan for $660,000

235 Palo Alto Avenue, L. Hansen to C. & M. Roig for $2,030,000

550 Palo Alto Avenue, G. Serraiocco to E. Verwillow for $2,800,000

2011 Rock Street, MV Cantera 2019 Inc. to M. & L. Peralta for $6,240,000

305 Scarlett Terrace, Redwoods at Montecito LLC to W. & Z. Miao for $1,860,000

Overall

Los Altos

Total sales: 5

Lowest sale: $1,330,000

Highest sale: $4,825,000

Average sale: $3,681,600

Los Altos Hills

Total sales: 2

Lowest sale: $8,000,000

Highest sale: $8,750,000

Average sale: $8,375,000

Mountain View

Total sales: 10

Lowest sale: $660,000

Highest sale: $6,240,000

Average sale: $2,316,100

– CalREsource