Los Altos
1679 Christina Drive, E. Stotzky to Bhat Trust for $3,150,500
226 W. Edith Avenue No. 14, Diaz Trust to Mistry Family Trust for $1,365,000
1290 Golden Way, Huang Trust to P. & A. Ray for $3,500,000
893 Laverne Way, Infante Trust to K. & G. Allen for $6,700,000
375 Los Altos Avenue, Brunello Family Trust to M. & J. Post for $5,954,500
29 Los Altos Square, S. Davidson to H. & R. He for $1,800,000
1998 Newcastle Drive, Mank Trust to H. & S. Kim for $3,350,000
440 Old Oak Court, Natalie Rasgon Trust to K. & L. Wang for $3,600,000
1386 Pritchett Court, Ogawa Trust to Y. & Y. Zhang for $4,680,000
566 Van Buren Street, Miner Trust to J. & Y. Sun for $5,598,000
Los Altos Hills
11975 Murietta Lane, Sullivan Family Trust to Park Avenue Investments for $3,300,000
13700 Wildflower Lane, Epstein Trust to J. & W. Fang for $7,100,000
Mountain View
701 Astor Court, F. Xue to N. Li for $1,170,000
444 Bella Corte, S. Lee to Z. & Y. Jiang for $1,690,000
491 Burgoyne Street, G. Torrano to TT Investment Properties LLC for $1,625,000
1033 Crestview Drive No. 208, C. Goldman to N. Ferraris for $621,000
183 Del Medio Avenue No. 111, S. Goodman to T. Le-Minh for $587,000
100 W. El Camino Real No. 48, Bennett 2019 Trust to S. & Y. Lee for $1,250,000
113 Evandale Avenue, S. Pan to A. Neufeld for $3,750,000
800 Fountain Park Lane, Yuan Family Trust to S. & Q. Li for $2,920,000
882 Harpster Drive, Ristow-Allen Family Trust to D. & A. Ganesh for $2,250,000
2330 Heather Court, T. Lawrence to Q. & N. Ebrahim-Zadeh for $2,630,000
234 Jason Way, Zajac Trust to E. & M. Kalugin for $2,325,000
278 Monroe Drive No. 1, S. Gaudio to A. Rading for $853,500
400 Ortega Avenue No. 107, SVRE Realty Inc. to Qimera Trust for $940,000
13400 Pastel Lane, Olson Trust to Joshi Family Trust for $3,260,000
2007 Rock Street, MV Cantera 2019 Inc. to D. & C. Madrigal for $1,945,000
2320 Rock Street, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to A. & K. Donnelly for $2,172,500
417 Saint Emilion Court, M. Palomo to J. & H. Er for $1,600,000
991 San Marcos Circle, Respicio Trust to Four Eighteen Holdings LLC for $2,055,000
315 Scarlett Terrace, Redwoods at Montecito LLC to A. & Y. Tang for $1,545,000
317 Scarlett Terrace, Redwoods at Montecito LLC to J. & B. Choi for $1,955,000
2255 Showers Drive No. 282, A. Tabatabaei to H. & S. Qiu for $765,000
421 Sierra Vista Avenue No. 6, Z. Zheng to S. & D. Kim for $1,250,000
1179 Sladky Avenue, B. Hoppe to Y. & S. Wang for $2,955,000
2345 Toledo Terrace, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to Y. & N. Chen for $1,715,000
928 Wright Avenue No. 401, Plum Trust to D. & M. Gupta for $1,250,000
Cupertino
20179 Civic Park Lane, V. & L. Le to M. & D. Patra for $1,415,000
20667 Cleo Avenue, Cecelias Family Lp to S. & V. Vengateri for $1,800,000
10425 Glencoe Drive, E. Danilak to P. Wang for $4,580,000
7872 McClellan Road, S. & N. Kurapati to D. & A. Datta for $1,100,000
20004 Northwind Square, M. Schlicht to R. & H. Chiang for $1,340,000
10385 Norwich Avenue, Chen Trust to A. & M. Nandakumar for $3,451,000
21688 Olive Avenue, T. Tawshunsky to Y. & V. Polu for $1,710,000
1468 Primrose Way, Home Light Hms R/E LLC to C. & G. Zhang for $3,176,000
18930 Tuggle Avenue, Shen & Tian LLC to T. & X. Chen for $3,550,000
22669 Weeping Oak Court, J. Madhok to S. & E. Emerson for $1,550,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 10
Lowest sale: $1,365,000
Highest sale: $6,700,000
Average sale: $3,969,800
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 2
Lowest sale: $3,300,000
Highest sale: $7,100,000
Average sale: $5,200,000
Mountain View
Total sales: 25
Lowest sale: $587,000
Highest sale: $3,750,000
Average sale: $1,803,200
Cupertino
Total sales: 10
Lowest sale: $1,100,000
Highest sale: $4,580,000
Average sale: $2,367,200
– Cal REsource