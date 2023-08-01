Los Altos
155 Alvarado Avenue, Meyer-Barnes Family Trust to S. & L. Zhang for $4,200,000
911 Echo Drive, A. & A. Kashyap to Crossing Family Trust for $4,150,000
147 W. Edith Avenue, Gleaming International Co. Ltd. to H. & J. Liu for $4,919,000
1720 Havenhurst Drive, Tredick Family Trust to Rajankumar Trust for $3,800,000
54 Los Altos Square, Yu & Yao 2018 Trust to V. & D. Daskarolis for $1,855,000
1358 Montclaire Way, J. Smith to J. & A. Pal for $3,891,000
459 Panchita Way, Wieder Trust to C. & S. Gao for $3,705,000
36 Pine Lane, Guinn Family Trust to P. & Y. Zhang for $3,525,000
1409 Ravenswood Drive, Winkler Family Trust to S. & D. Sehgal for $3,315,000
124 Second Street No. 9, Townsend Trust to Taheri Investments LLC for $1,900,000
73 Third Street No. 37, William Trust to A. & M. Sullivan for $1,300,000
Mountain View
537 Anza Street, Coffman Family Trust to Monterey Dev LLC for $1,890,000
171 April Lane, Hsu Family Trust to D. & C. Yue for $4,420,000
129 Azalea Drive, E. & D. Nardo to B. Menakuru for $2,100,000
3574 Cambridge Lane, Moore Family Trust to S. & R. Chandrasekharapura for $3,435,000
409 Carmelita Drive, G. Wang to W. & B. Heredia for $4,200,000
2153 Carol Avenue, Wong Family Trust to Moran Trust for $3,800,000
692 Church Street, Eggers Trust to V. & A. Lupu for $2,969,000
416 Kent Drive, S. Bru to S. Govindaprasad for $1,678,000
484 Loreto Street, R. Pursifull to X. & M. Bettge for $2,100,000
137 Ortega Avenue, Gallinetti Trust to H. Zhang for $1,518,000
345 Pacific Drive, T. Apine to S. & R. Kuo for $1,568,000
201 Post Street, Sih Trust to Patel Trust for $2,450,000
816 Runningwood Circle, Sopira Family Trust to S. & N. Tangri for $2,965,000
1947 San Luis Avenue No. 1, H. Redwood to S. & D. Kim for $1,024,000
271 Sierra Vista Avenue No. 8, W & W Trust to G. & S. Mou for $1,510,000
723 Sierra Vista Avenue No. 1, Winarko Trust to Y. & S. Ye for $860,000
40 Saw Mill Lane, S. & H. Jost to Y. & E. Shingarev for $1,385,000
2414 Thaddeus Drive, Barbano-Horn Family Trust to X. & J. Wang for $1,800,000
210 View Street, Schubert Trust to Kurella Trust for $1,650,000
2542 Westford Way, L. & W. Skeehan to Dighe Trust for $3,700,000
2580 Westford Way, Ito Family Trust to R. & A. Jain for $3,300,000
349 Whisman Station Drive, Y. Wang to S. & V. Srinivasan for $1,400,000
1010 Williams Way, Lang Trust to Q. Pan for $2,550,000
783 Winston Place, Eureka Homes LLC to F. Nazneen for $1,850,000
Cupertino
22330 Homestead Road No. 114, Kim Trust to G. & V. Bethanabotla for $1,120,000
20894 Jollyman Lane, Lee Trust to Budhkar Family Trust for $3,976,000
21111 Red Fir Court, Chen Family Trust to S. & M. Hossain for $1,075,000
18940 Tilson Avenue, Pankratz Family Trust to T. & J. Luo for $2,080,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 11
Lowest sale: $1,300,000
Highest sale: $4,919,000
Average sale: $3,323,600
Mountain View
Total sales: 24
Lowest sale: $860,000
Highest sale: $4,420,000
Average sale: $2,338,400
Cupertino
Total sales: 4
Lowest sale: $1,075,000
Highest sale: $3,976,000
Average sale: $2,062,800
Transaction information is provided by Cal REsource.
