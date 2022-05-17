Los Altos

106 Arbuelo Way, J. Winny to M. & A. Burgart for $4,770,000

935 Damian Way, B. Telkamp to Xu Family Trust for $4,900,000

1081 Eastwood Court, A. Aubrespy to Q. & M. Gao for $4,620,000

1535 Marlbarough Avenue, Demonet Family Trust to Msasa Properties LLC for $4,110,000

10990 Terry Way, Chappell Trust to B. & R. Lan for $4,900,000

475 Tyndall Street, M. O’OConnor to C. & R. Going for $2,100,000

Los Altos Hills

28525 Matadero Creek Lane, Riffle Trust to Noh Family Trust for $7,000,000

26481 Purissima Road, Daniel Family Trust to DCV Ent Partners LLC for $6,520,000

22552 Ravensbury Avenue, M. & D. Zaumeyer to Omega Trust for $4,640,000

12650 Viscaino Court, Walt Family Trust to R. Owner for $5,550,000

Mountain View

128 Ada Avenue No. 22, D. Butler to A. & R. Khaydarov for $1,900,000

1107 Ana Privada, N. Soldner to Jones 2018 Trust for $2,500,000

505 Cypress Point Drive No. 85, C. Waterfall to I. Cable for $650,000

1101 W. El Camino Real No. 305, Brien Trust to C. Yang for $780,000

290 Fair Oaks Avenue, E. Dana to K. & S. Jaiswal for $1,880,000

2144 Garden Terrace, Dedrick Trust to Home Light Hms R/E LLC for $4,000,000

125 Laurel Way, D. & J. Chou to Zhu Family Trust for $2,050,000

2518 Mardell Way, X. Luo to R. & J. Walker for $2,718,000

2080 Marich Way No. 13, Konopka Community Property Trust to A. & A. Lynn for $2,150,000

1935 Mount Vernon Court No. 3, Lap Survivors Trust to M. & Y. Chiang for $730,000

550 Ortega Avenue Unit A310, Lumen LLC to S. & A. Goswami for $1,085,000

2064 Rialto Court, A. Gupta to E. & M. Wai for $1,850,000

549 Sleeper Avenue, Golan Family Trust to Hampton Family Trust for $4,800,000

2585 Sun Mor Avenue, Cramblit Family Trust to D. Iyer for $3,600,000

1663 Tulane Drive, Bachar Trust to J. & P. Zhang for $2,810,000

532 Tyrella Avenue No. 17, J. Kong to N. & R. Krishnamoorthy for $1,050,000

329 Whisman Station Drive, H. & E. Yoo to J. Wong for $1,550,000

Overall

Los Altos

Total sales: 6

Lowest sale: $2,100,000

Highest sale: $4,900,000

Average sale: $4,233,300

Los Altos Hills

Total sales: 4

Lowest sale: $4,640,000

Highest sale: $7,000,000

Average sale: $5,927,500

Mountain View

Total sales: 17

Lowest sale: $650,000

Highest sale: $4,800,000

Average sale: $2,123,700

Transaction information is obtained from county records and provided by Cal REsource.

