1882 Austin Avenue, Zander Trust to S. & A. Ghandchi for $2,500,000
70 Chester Circle, H. & B. Leveroni to X. & H. Liu for $2,460,000
1290 Country Club Drive, Olesen Family Trust to J. & S. Dedhia for $3,300,000
999 Crooked Creek Drive, Gb1 Survivors Trust to Cheung-Ho Family Trust for $3,500,000
237 Delphi Court, Lee-Coates Living Trust to C. Sun for $4,810,000
139 W. Edith Avenue, Kooi Trust to Yong Trust for $4,288,000
15 Farm Road, Rutherfo Trust to Woods Trust for $1,950,000
460 Lassen Street No. 7, L. Guh-Siesel to J. & K. Schmid for $840,000
6 Los Altos Square, S. & C. Durham to M. & S. Mirkhani for $1,900,000
1071 Via Del Pozo, Bostrom Trust to A. & R. Chico for $4,525,000
1969 Wimbledon Place, S. Najafi to Wong Trust for $3,700,000
13113 Byrd Lane, Woodside Trust to Hettrich Family Trust for $9,750,000
27640 Sherlock Road, T. Thomas to Cdlje Trust for $6,500,000
11523 Summit Wood Road, Kuettel Family Trust to Azordegan-Jahadi Trust for $4,250,000
26045 Torello Lane, Hofing Trust to M. & H. Lilly for $7,622,000
1893 Anthony Court, Morgan Family Trust to Brummer Trust for $3,360,000
102 Avellino Way, Martinez Family Trust to J. & I. Anderson for $2,148,000
439 Beaume Court, K. Jenkins to Y. & Y. Zhang for $1,590,000
836 Bourbon Court, S. Turan to N. & P. Rangarajan for $2,152,000
505 Cypress Point Drive No. 231, E. Kiesler to A. Macadam for $688,000
505 Cypress Point Drive No. 250, P. Singer to V. Tseng for $940,000
2702 Doverton Square, Vezzolini Trust to W. & W. Zou for $2,900,000
280 Easy Street No. 401, A. & B. Hart to S. & M. Jakhotia for $541,000
92 Flynn Avenue Unit B, R. Stoman to J. Xie for $890,000
121 Flynn Avenue Unit B, P. Agarwal to N. & M. Unanian for $800,000
1303 Gilmore Street, Pennington Trust to N. & R. Krishnamurthy for $1,950,000
3333 Grant Road, Visko Family Trust to Arcady-Viscovich Trust for $1,350,000
141 Margo Drive No. 7, P. & S. Gupta to Kato Trust for $928,500
202 Montebello Avenue No. 16, Filice Trust to C. Huang for $1,180,000
140 Promethean Way, J. Eaton to K. & L. Ralston for $2,100,000
947 Rincon Street, Lai Trust to A. & D. Fan for $2,350,000
457 Sierra Vista Avenue No. 7, C. Gong to Y. & H. Liu for $1,145,000
43 Starlite Court, L. Balaban to Y. Zhou for $1,179,000
2363 Toledo Terrace, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to S. & H. Chen for $1,885,000
10047 Crescent Road, Grand Success LLC to Desai Trust for $5,350,000
6701 John Drive, Gravenhorst Trust to H. & M. Yang for $2,196,000
10816 Linda Vista Drive, P. Pentyela to Palekar-Gupta Family Trust for $4,205,500
10380 Lockwood Drive, Z. Fu to V. & L. Suen for $2,680,000
7825 Orion Lane, Swamy Family Trust to Y. & H. Ahn for $3,548,000
7529 Peach Blossom Drive, J. Rosenthal to Y. & M. Chen for $2,400,000
20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard No. 2201, K. Rahman to F. & G. Wang for $1,208,000
Total sales: 11
Lowest sale: $840,000
Highest sale: $4,810,000
Average sale: $3,070,300
Total sales: 4
Lowest sale: $4,250,000
Highest sale: $9,750,000
Average sale: $7,030,500
Total sales: 19
Lowest sale: $541,000
Highest sale: $3,360,000
Average sale: $1,583,000
Total sales: 7
Lowest sale: $1,208,000
Highest sale: $5,350,000
Average sale: $3,083,900
Transaction information is obtained from public county records and provided by Cal REsource.
