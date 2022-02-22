Los Altos
525 Outlook Drive, Ainsworth Family Trust to Xu & Li Trust for $3,550,000
327 Ramon Drive, Christiansen Trust to L. & Q. Wang for $4,265,000
Mountain View
1111 Ana Privada, Clark Family Trust to K. & N. Kohut for $2,790,000
179 Fair Oaks Avenue, Y. Zhong to A. & D. Martinson for $1,950,000
3563 Grant Road, Galassi Trust to M. & J. Cui for $3,930,000
2324 Heather Court, M. Braunthal to C. & A. Orciuoli for $1,500,000
2111 Latham Street No. 117, M. Wright to V. & M. Reddy for $885,000
472 Lotus Lane, M. Thomas to D. & H. Yi for $1,660,000
2018 W. Middlefield Road, MV Cantera 2019 Inc. to I. & Y. Kim for $1,973,000
255 S. Rengstorff Avenue No. 40, D. Danylov to B. & L. Yi for $688,000
646 Taylor Court, Walker Drive LLC to Y. & Y. Qiu for $1,235,000
307 Xavier Way, Classic 315 Sierra Vista LP to Y. & H. Du for $1,965,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 2
Lowest sale: $3,550,000
Highest sale: $4,265,000
Average sale: $3,907,500
Mountain View
Total sales: 10
Lowest sale: $688,000
Highest sale: $3,930,000
Average sale: $1,857,600
– Cal REsource