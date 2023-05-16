Los Altos
931 Dolores Avenue, C. Walker to Y. Chen for $1,719,000
931 Dolores Avenue, C. Walker to Y. Chen for $1,719,000
2076 Kent Drive, S. Kaji to Y. & W. Huang for $3,800,000
426 Valencia Drive, J. Margulies to A. & B. Caprita for $5,250,000
112 Yerba Santa Avenue, McDonald Trust to X. & X. Wu for $4,060,000
150 Centre Street, Urango Trust to C. & K. Rodgers for $1,680,000
1025 Clark Avenue, Loskutoff Trust to Agrawal Ventures LLC for $2,075,000
600 Fairmont Avenue, E. Falk to Hakim Trust for $2,708,000
2080 Marich Way No. 6, E. Vieillard-Baron to S. Golsefid for $1,900,000
2456 Porterfield Court, Owen Family Trust to X. & Y. Wu for $3,700,000
2469 Richard Court, StoryRd LLC to M. & B. Niu for $1,450,000
49 Showers Drive Unit C457, Tut & Yang Family Trust to A. & N. Castelletto for $1,590,000
11130 Chadwick Place, Minassian Trust to Zhou Family Trust for $3,700,000
21467 Krzich Place, Lemons 2003 Family Trust to H. & E. Wu for $3,320,000
10087 Lamplighter Square, L. Wang to S. & N. Wadje for $1,745,000
22991 Longdown Road, Y. Zhang to S. & S. Jain for $1,600,000
10935 Miramonte Road, Lee 2001 Family Trust to X. Wu for $5,297,500
10708 Stevens Canyon Road, P. Bajaria to M. & B. Too for $2,050,000
19503 Stevens Creek Boulevard No. 128, M. & S. Gunturi to C. & J. Shi for $457,000
7560 Tiptoe Lane, Quigley Trust to Naik Family Trust for $2,475,000
Total sales: 4
Lowest sale: $1,719,000
Highest sale: $5,250,000
Average sale: $3,707,300
Total sales: 7
Lowest sale: $1,450,000
Highest sale: $3,700,000
Average sale: $2,157,600
Total sales: 8
Lowest sale: $457,000
Highest sale: $5,297,500
Average sale: $2,580,600
– Cal REsource
