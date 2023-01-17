Los Altos
158 Alvarado Avenue, Bocook Trust to P. & A. Chimmalgi for $3,358,000
20 Angela Drive, L. & J. Manville to S. & J. Zhang for $3,600,000
595 Benvenue Avenue, Schaller Family Trust to S. & S. Pathmanaban for $3,858,000
853 Campbell Avenue, Fry Trust to Campbell Avenue Partners LLC for $3,030,000
41 Cody Lane, Clark Family Trust to Y. & P. Chow for $3,660,000
170 Formway Court, Hagenkord Trust to L. & R. Saenz for $3,350,000
151 Hawthorne Avenue, Palmer Trust to K. & C. Riffle for $3,325,000
865 Jordan Avenue, J. Toccalino to E. & M. Far for $2,565,000
827 Orchid Place, Baxter Trust to A. & S. Shankar for $3,560,000
24591 Summerhill Court, Y. Liu to M. & J. Heel for $3,410,000
691 Templebar Way, Baltor Trust to A. & A. Singhal for $3,550,000
521 Tyndall Street, R. Dean to H. Halkola for $1,465,000
Los Altos Hills
26540 Purissima Road, Carol Trust to Gaterd Family Trust for $3,300,000
Mountain View
181 Ada Avenue No. 5, A. Levy to K. Gupta for $1,175,000
1231 Arbor Court, Lee Family Trust to L. & G. Young for $2,801,000
1229 Bonita Avenue, Dilorenzo Trust to Y. & J. Yoon for $1,960,000
175 Campbell Drive, C. Wang to Pud Maurice & Hu Wenhui for $1,386,000
1917 Colony Street, Blair Trust to H. & G. Thandi for $1,300,000
391 Foxborough Drive, Y. Xia to C. & N. Bonnier for $2,475,000
1673 Lee Drive, P. Bauer to H. & C. Liu for $2,100,000
500 W. Middlefield Road No. 160, A. Butler to V. Shea for $620,000
1557 Montalto Drive, Petit Trust to T. & E. Nehrlich for $2,550,000
1720 Peartree Lane, Lalonde Trust to H. & C. Ivey for $2,700,000
36 Saw Mill Lane, Zhu Trust to A. & H. Kirschner for $1,315,000
406 Sierra Avenue, Harris Trust to L. & R. Hyndman for $1,910,000
685 Sierra Avenue, Deem Family Trust to Ross-Perkins Family Trust for $2,365,000
2034 Thea Circle, 3. Summerhill to L. & Y. Wu for $1,750,000
2042 Thea Circle, 3. Summerhill to S. & H. Xiong for $1,710,000
Cupertino
10751 Martinwood Way, K. Tsai to L. & B. Tao for $2,418,000
22741 Medina Lane, Evans Trust to V. & M. Thelaprolu for $2,650,000
874 Miller Avenue, Louie Family Trust to H. & B. Lei for $980,000
18760 Newsom Avenue, Dai Family Trust to M. & N. Dhomse for $2,250,000
10948 Northshore Square, Lin Trust to D. & M. Rathor for $1,140,000
7542 Rainbow Drive, J. & B. Park to G. & S. Matharasi for $2,060,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 12
Lowest sale: $1,465,000
Highest sale: $3,858,000
Average sale: $3,227,600
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 1
Average sale: $3,300,000
Mountain View
Total sales: 15
Lowest sale: $620,000
Highest sale: $2,801,000
Average sale: $1,874,500
Cupertino
Total sales: 6
Lowest sale: $980,000
Highest sale: $2,650,000
Average sale: $1,916,300
Transaction information is obtained from public county records and provided to the Town Crier each week by Cal REsource.
