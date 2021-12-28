Los Altos
267 Alta Vista Avenue, K. & S. Loughlin to H. & H. Huang for $4,550,000
163 Bridgton Court, Albright Family Trust to Booth Trust for $8,500,000
1379 Chelsea Drive, R. Park to M. & P. Jagadishrasad for $4,700,000
1 W. Edith Avenue Unit A204, Shen Trust to A. & A. Hussaina for $1,350,000
14 Fourth Street, Ridgway Trust to 14 Fourth Street LLC for $2,950,000
26 Fourth Street No. 11, Field Trust to S. & P. Castain for $1,485,000
625 Hawthorne Avenue, Williams Family Trust to Lee Trust for $5,650,000
1211 Heritage Court, Klee Trust to R. & X. Chen for $3,850,000
548 Shirlynn Court, Statsky Family Trust to F. & Q. Yang for $3,600,000
1453 Wessex Avenue, Schoenborn Trust to T. & M. Brown for $4,200,000
211 Yerba Buena Avenue, Brown Trust to N. & G. Miller for $5,710,000
Los Altos Hills
28368 Christopher Lane Unit S, B. Wong to K. & M. Cantele for $3,320,000
10551 Magdalena Road, Vannice Trust to Tagare Family Trust for $4,352,000
24603 Olive Tree Lane, Bush Family Trust to J. & G. Achuthan for $3,170,000
14735 Saltamontes Way, J. Yu to L. & M. Xie for $2,300,000
23958 Spalding Avenue, Soetarman Family Trust to Y. & X. Song for $3,450,000
14210 Wild Plum Lane, Palms Family Trust to Tendieman LLC for $10,100,000
Mountain View
68 Centre Street, PCG2 Holdings LLC to Milestone Investments Inc. for $1,600,000
181 Del Medio Avenue No. 207, K. & N. Kremer to Wang Living Trust for $732,000
75 Devonshire Avenue No. 9, J. Demartini to P. & C. Crawford for $1,250,000
1349 Isabelle Avenue, E. & P. Wolf to Y. & J. Meng for $10,800,000
1661 Lee Drive, E. Katz to D. & L. Yang for $3,475,000
380 Lily Court, Y. Pan to Y. Chang for $2,250,000
1928 Limetree Lane, Hanson Family Trust to Zf 2021-1 LLC for $2,800,000
885 Linda Vista Avenue, Bay Home Investments to Phan Family Trust for $1,620,000
745 Lola Lane, Haspert Trust to L. & D. Wang for $8,880,000
1445 Meadow Lane, Liao-Stoertz Trust to L. & R. Mao for $4,250,000
500 W. Middlefield Road No. 111, M. Barton to J. Lim for $615,000
1945 Mount Vernon Court No. 4, D. Pham to Y. & J. Gao for $780,000
550 Ortega Avenue Unit A207, E. Guan to H. Wu for $1,050,000
1963 Rock Street No. 6, J. Bradley to S. Sangani for $1,255,000
2322 Rock Street, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to H. & Q. Jiang for $1,756,000
2326 Rock Street, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to D. & P. Davies for $1,695,000
321 Scarlett Terrace, Redwoods at Montecito LLC to R. & J. Luo for $1,930,000
173 Sierra Vista Avenue No. 8, Y. Wu to B. & Y. Jiang for $1,435,000
1914 Silverwood Avenue, F. Lin to W. Hou for $1,050,000
2357 Toledo Terrace, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to D. & R. Zhang for $1,629,000
537 Victory Avenue, Mark Bakalish Personal Trust to J. & M. Gucwa for $2,200,000
Cupertino
7480 De La Farge Drive, SF21G LLC to W. & D. Lau for $2,650,000
10324 Dempster Avenue, Dumas Family Trust to D. Tai for $3,080,000
20637 Gardenside Circle, Agrawal Trust to S. & P. Tripathi for $1,680,000
10612 Gascoigne Drive, Shiflett Trust to Unigate Ent. Inc. for $1,950,000
21686 Noonan Court, Private Trust Co. Na. to S. & Z. Gan for $3,600,000
10913 Northfield Square, R. Kambli to A. Booth for $1,380,000
10929 Northshore Square, J. Ma to M. & B. Madon for $1,406,000
10960 Northsky Square, Goldetsky Trust to S. & P. Dutta for $1,570,000
21087 Red Fir Court, N. Maniam to S. Wu for $999,000
22581 Ricardo Road, B. Wang to Yee Trust for $3,700,000
7701 Robindell Way, Lin 1987 Family Trust to M. & A. Jha for $3,150,000
10531 Stokes Avenue, T. Tan to R. & P. Prakash for $3,510,000
10684 S. Tantau Avenue, K. & H. Vallabhaneni to S. & P. Nagarajan for $2,350,000
22117 Wallace Drive, K. & P. Subrahmanyan to S. & S. Prasanna for $3,220,000
21066 White Fir Court, Flood Trust to F. & G. Liu for $850,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 11
Lowest sale: $1,350,000
Highest sale: $8,500,000
Average sale: $4,231,400
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 6
Lowest sale: $2,300,000
Highest sale: $10,100,000
Average sale: $4,448,700
Mountain View
Total sales: 21
Lowest sale: $615,000
Highest sale: $10,800,000
Average sale: $2,526,300
Cupertino
Total sales: 15
Lowest sale: $850,000
Highest sale: $3,700,000
Average sale: $2,339,700
Transaction information is obtained from public county records and is provided by Cal REsource.