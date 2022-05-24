Los Altos

1200 Brucito Avenue, Zurcher Trust to C. & Z. Yang for $3,710,000

1638 Corte Via, Winitz Trust to D. & C. Yang for $2,860,000

141 S. Gordon Way, BK Dev. Corp. to Srinivasan Trust for $7,000,000

1554 Honeysuckle Place, T. Negre to X. & R. Liu for $4,400,000

355 Los Altos Avenue, H. Crow to Julianmore LLC for $4,500,000

352 Marich Way, Frazer Trust to L. & Y. Chen for $4,000,000

1551 Siesta Drive, Kenison Family Trust to Cypressus LLC for $3,950,000

796 Terrace Drive, M. & E. Graziani to Loughran Family Trust for $7,300,000

1560 Truman Avenue, Jones Family Trust to P. & A. Mukherjee for $4,100,000

Los Altos Hills

12160 Kate Drive, Detrick Trust to M. Ruccolo for $14,000,000

28000 Laura Court, K. & C. Lytle to ReLLC Trust for $11,000,000

25124 La Loma Drive, Survivors Trust to Chan Trust for $4,300,000

26089 Todd Lane, Pfefer Trust to Linden Tree 1031 LLC for $6,803,500

Mountain View

201 Ada Avenue No. 10, A. Nen to P. Chou for $1,650,000

1652 Begen Avenue, W. Nelson to O. & J. Zhang for $4,500,000

208 Bentley Square, Bbys LLC to Y. & G. Chen for $2,700,000

128 Bonny Street, N. Mourias to K. Patel for $2,100,000

436 Dell Avenue, T. & M. Kotch to A. & E. Cheng for $2,600,000

1553 Meadow Lane, Friesen Trust to P. & H. Zhang for $3,650,000

50 E. Middlefield Road No. 2, D. Coop to P. Popkova for $645,000

400 Ortega Avenue No. 211, Y. Lin to P. Moolimani for $735,000

1364 Park Drive, Wong Trust to M. & S. Huie for $2,412,000

746 Rustic Lane, W. & G. Whittaker to S. & A. Liao for $3,443,000

2017 Saint Julien Court, Ludwig Trust to T. & Y. Zhan for $1,860,000

878 San Simeon Drive, T. Lawrence to K. & M. Jain for $1,805,000

1924 Stella Street, D. Ge to L. & A. Palikuqi for $1,890,000

1660 Villa Street, C. Branson to C. Pacheco for $2,600,000

248 Walker Drive No. 10, A. Li to Y. & D. Yoo for $1,345,000

Cupertino

20540 Blossom Lane, J. Su to N. & M. Punhani for $4,923,000

10780 Brookwell Drive, Kakaio Trust to S. & S. Elayavilli for $3,125,000

18745 Loree Avenue, SF21G LLC to Y. & S. Wang for $2,650,000

10112 Senate Way, N. Felshtiner to E. & I. Balagula for $1,200,000

10410 N. Stelling Road, 10410 N Stelling LLC to N. & J. Madhok for $4,600,000

10724 Stevens Canyon Road, C. & T. Lee to X. & Y. Xiong for $2,108,000

20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard No. 1419, N. & A. Sen to Ganesh Family Trust for $1,185,000

10491 Wunderlich Drive, T. Tian to T. & K. Tu for $2,935,000

Overall

Los Altos

Total sales: 9

Lowest sale: $2,860,000

Highest sale: $7,300,000

Average sale: $4,646,700

Los Altos Hills

Total sales: 4

Lowest sale: $4,300,000

Highest sale: $14,000,000

Average sale: $9,025,900

Mountain View

Total sales: 15

Lowest sale: $645,000

Highest sale: $4,500,000

Average sale: $2,262,300

Cupertino

Total sales: 8

Lowest sale: $1,185,000

Highest sale: $4,923,000

Average sale: $2,840,800

Transaction information is obtained from public county records and is provided by Cal REsource.

