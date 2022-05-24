Los Altos
1200 Brucito Avenue, Zurcher Trust to C. & Z. Yang for $3,710,000
1638 Corte Via, Winitz Trust to D. & C. Yang for $2,860,000
141 S. Gordon Way, BK Dev. Corp. to Srinivasan Trust for $7,000,000
1554 Honeysuckle Place, T. Negre to X. & R. Liu for $4,400,000
355 Los Altos Avenue, H. Crow to Julianmore LLC for $4,500,000
352 Marich Way, Frazer Trust to L. & Y. Chen for $4,000,000
1551 Siesta Drive, Kenison Family Trust to Cypressus LLC for $3,950,000
796 Terrace Drive, M. & E. Graziani to Loughran Family Trust for $7,300,000
1560 Truman Avenue, Jones Family Trust to P. & A. Mukherjee for $4,100,000
Los Altos Hills
12160 Kate Drive, Detrick Trust to M. Ruccolo for $14,000,000
28000 Laura Court, K. & C. Lytle to ReLLC Trust for $11,000,000
25124 La Loma Drive, Survivors Trust to Chan Trust for $4,300,000
26089 Todd Lane, Pfefer Trust to Linden Tree 1031 LLC for $6,803,500
Mountain View
201 Ada Avenue No. 10, A. Nen to P. Chou for $1,650,000
1652 Begen Avenue, W. Nelson to O. & J. Zhang for $4,500,000
208 Bentley Square, Bbys LLC to Y. & G. Chen for $2,700,000
128 Bonny Street, N. Mourias to K. Patel for $2,100,000
436 Dell Avenue, T. & M. Kotch to A. & E. Cheng for $2,600,000
1553 Meadow Lane, Friesen Trust to P. & H. Zhang for $3,650,000
50 E. Middlefield Road No. 2, D. Coop to P. Popkova for $645,000
400 Ortega Avenue No. 211, Y. Lin to P. Moolimani for $735,000
1364 Park Drive, Wong Trust to M. & S. Huie for $2,412,000
746 Rustic Lane, W. & G. Whittaker to S. & A. Liao for $3,443,000
2017 Saint Julien Court, Ludwig Trust to T. & Y. Zhan for $1,860,000
878 San Simeon Drive, T. Lawrence to K. & M. Jain for $1,805,000
1924 Stella Street, D. Ge to L. & A. Palikuqi for $1,890,000
1660 Villa Street, C. Branson to C. Pacheco for $2,600,000
248 Walker Drive No. 10, A. Li to Y. & D. Yoo for $1,345,000
Cupertino
20540 Blossom Lane, J. Su to N. & M. Punhani for $4,923,000
10780 Brookwell Drive, Kakaio Trust to S. & S. Elayavilli for $3,125,000
18745 Loree Avenue, SF21G LLC to Y. & S. Wang for $2,650,000
10112 Senate Way, N. Felshtiner to E. & I. Balagula for $1,200,000
10410 N. Stelling Road, 10410 N Stelling LLC to N. & J. Madhok for $4,600,000
10724 Stevens Canyon Road, C. & T. Lee to X. & Y. Xiong for $2,108,000
20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard No. 1419, N. & A. Sen to Ganesh Family Trust for $1,185,000
10491 Wunderlich Drive, T. Tian to T. & K. Tu for $2,935,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 9
Lowest sale: $2,860,000
Highest sale: $7,300,000
Average sale: $4,646,700
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 4
Lowest sale: $4,300,000
Highest sale: $14,000,000
Average sale: $9,025,900
Mountain View
Total sales: 15
Lowest sale: $645,000
Highest sale: $4,500,000
Average sale: $2,262,300
Cupertino
Total sales: 8
Lowest sale: $1,185,000
Highest sale: $4,923,000
Average sale: $2,840,800
Transaction information is obtained from public county records and is provided by Cal REsource.
