Los Altos
457 Benvenue Avenue, J. & D. Rosenberg to M. & D. Wang for $4,350,000
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business.
If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading.
Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business.
If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading.
Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Your weekly print newspaper delivered, and more
Less than 20¢ a day
√ Weekly Print Edition delivered to your mailbox
√ Unlimited access on all devices
√ E-Edition and Newsletters
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Annual Subscription
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Senior (65+) – Annual Subscription
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|Senior (65+) – Monthly Subscription
|$4.50
|for 30 days
|Outside Santa Clara County Annual Subscription
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Outside Santa Clara County Monthly Subscription
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Monthly
|$6.50
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Annual
|$75.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Monthly
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Annual
|$120.00
|for 365 days
When you don't want the printed newspaper
Less than 20¢ a day
√ Unlimited access on all devices
√ E-Edition and Newsletters
√ No paper copy – less to recycle
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Annual Subscription
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Membership - Monthly
|$6.50
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Annual
|$75.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Monthly
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Annual
|$120.00
|for 365 days
Activate your all-inclusive access for print subscribers:
Link your losaltosonline.com account to your print subscription here.
Your account number is your one-line street address as printed on your newspaper – use normal capitalization.
Example: 138 Main St.
When your current subscription expires later this year, you will be able to renew at losaltosonline.com/users/admin/service/purchase.
If you have any trouble accessing your account or linking your subscription, our Subscription FAQ may have the answer you need.
Contact howardb@latc.com or call him at (650) 397-5213 with any questions or to learn more.
457 Benvenue Avenue, J. & D. Rosenberg to M. & D. Wang for $4,350,000
341 Blue Oak Lane, Smith-Pfeiffer Family Trust to K. Okane for $6,500,000
595 Camellia Way, Gao Trust to Hogan Family Trust for $5,025,000
925 Echo Drive, Z. Shirmohammadi to Puri Trust for $4,195,000
4388 El Camino Real No. 379, T. & F. Irene to M. Wu for $800,000
1921 Helen Court, 1987 Filippini Trust to J. & E. Keller for $3,750,000
621 Los Ninos Way, SF21G LLC to Leung Trust for $4,745,000
928 Manor Way, J. Sun to X. & X. Liu for $5,050,000
276 Santander Court, McCarthy Trust to C. & B. Meng for $4,298,000
1604 Shirley Avenue, ReLLC Trust to S. & S. Manjunath for $3,600,000
619 Springer Terrace, Suzani Trust to Zhang Trust for $4,250,000
27863 Black Mountain Road, Tedlow-Staton Family Trust to M. & S. Binger for $6,600,000
14160 Miranda Road, E. & J. Frazier to C. & P. Seetala for $7,600,000
27125 Taaffe Road, Carse Trust to Carp Trust for $7,298,000
295 Carmelita Drive, D. & D. Chen to D. & H. Khatri for $4,650,000
1031 Crestview Drive No. 112, H. Wu to G. & M. Powers for $650,000
2774 Doverton Square, Patsel Trust to M. & J. Lang for $3,350,000
3618 Pyramid Way, T. Cheng to D. & E. Degoma for $2,040,000
823 Runningwood Circle, Wang Trust to S. Davari for $1,990,000
1960 San Ramon Avenue, X. Zhou to Y. & R. Zhao for $1,738,000
238 View Street, Amended Trust to Stratford-Blake Trust for $1,550,000
709 Wake Forest Drive, Robledo Trust to N. & M. Agrawal for $1,510,000
982 Wright Avenue No. 2, E. Spangenberg to Gu Family Trust for $1,080,000
11500 Bianchini Lane, W. Chung to X. & C. Liu for $2,265,000
7752 Huntridge Lane, Hughes Family Trust to H. & Z. Teo for $2,400,000
10604 La Roda Drive, Andrews Family Trust to N. & K. Pavri for $3,100,000
7635 Orange Blossom Drive, A. Diaz to D. & Q. Yuan for $2,880,000
10421 N. Portal Avenue, Schindler Family Trust to Y. & D. You for $3,300,000
– Transaction information provided by Cal REsource
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments