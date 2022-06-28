Los Altos
927 Aura Way, Bruce Family Trust to R. & R. Bose for $3,683,000
364 Benvenue Avenue, Chen Trust to Y. & J. Shen for $6,510,000
41 Hawthorne Avenue, Howe Trust to Tallam Family Trust for $4,220,000
676 Hollingsworth Drive, G. Iaccarino to Ding Trust for $6,501,000
1562 Landell Court, Gado Trust to L. & W. Shomali for $3,700,000
1087 Los Altos Avenue, M. & D. Crofts to O. & O. Oluwole for $4,875,000
2205 Sierra Ventura Drive, Kersteen Living Trust to G. & V. Bafar for $4,111,000
1524 Wessex Avenue, I. & S. Chuang to Garg Family Trust for $4,150,000
Los Altos Hills
14790 Manuella Road, Mahe Trust to 2022 Project H LLC for $12,000,000
24985 Oneonta Drive, D. Shelter to H. Peng for $3,380,000
Mountain View
2025 California Street No. 32, O. Israeli to Had Family Trust for $590,000
146 Cottonwood Court, D. & N. Cheng to J. & W. Jiang for $1,398,000
773 Cuesta Drive, 773 Cuesta LLC to GLZ 08 LLC for $7,480,000
1543 Lilac Lane, V. Smelyanskiy to M. & L. Dinard for $1,835,000
471 Loreto Street, D. Keller to M. Hill for $3,590,000
595 Mountain View Avenue, G. Apodaca to J. & C. Thiele for $2,456,000
573 Palo Alto Avenue, M. & M. Cantwell to W. & J. Lui for $3,000,000
1203 Phyllis Avenue, Rau Trust to Promax Investment 1203 LLC for $2,250,000
2001 San Ramon Avenue, Johnson Trust to D. & K. Jenkins for $1,890,000
170 Santa Clara Avenue, Warren Family Trust to 170 Santa Clara LLC for $1,700,000
49 Showers Drive Unit J321, Frick Trust to Z. Zhang for $1,001,000
436 Sierra Vista Avenue No. 12, N. Talskaya to J. Xu for $1,280,000
1926 Stella Street, B. Adair to Ren Trust for $1,850,000
21 Wellington Court, Y. Pan to J. & H. Chen for $1,565,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 8
Lowest sale: $3,683,000
Highest sale: $6,510,000
Average sale: $4,718,800
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 2
Lowest sale: $3,380,000
Highest sale: $12,000,000
Average sale: $7,690,000
Mountain View
Total sales: 14
Lowest sale: $590,000
Highest sale: $7,480,000
Average sale: $2,277,500
Information obtained from public county records and provided by Cal REsource.
