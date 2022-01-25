Los Altos

28 Farm Road, Grant Trust to P. & T. Stout for $1,855,000

145 Higgins Avenue, Paullus Trust to L. & A. Hsieh for $4,500,000

58 Los Altos Square, P. & B. Fong to R. & Y. Ding for $1,875,000

507 Magdalena Avenue, T. Dickerson to Q. & A. Esmail for $5,500,000

1460 Oak Avenue, McCarthy Family Trust to A. & J. Blinder for $4,225,000

1198 Richardson Avenue, Yisrael 26 LLC to Pinkovezky Trust for $4,600,000

Mountain View

282 College Avenue, Qiu Family Trust to Y. & G. Underwood for $1,900,000

1023 Dale Avenue, Y. Gan to A. & M. Finkelstein for $2,401,000

101 Dalma Drive, T. & R. Faris to G. Chen for $2,165,000

1951 Golden Way, DeMartini Trust to Avital Trust for $12,240,000

1668 Hollingsworth Drive, V. Polishchuk to R. & S. Jagadish for $4,500,000

2020 W. Middlefield Road, MV Cantera 2019 Inc. to I. & R. Keser for $1,976,000

1228 Miramonte Avenue, A. Gotla to L. & S. Baijal for $2,295,000

2031 Rock Street, MV Cantera 2019 Inc. to J. & I. Hsieh for $1,925,000

2316 Rock Street, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to M. & M. Gangeh for $2,144,000

1983 San Luis Avenue No. 34, M. & E. Mezeske to S. & O. Dadgar for $1,322,000

306 Scarlett Terrace, Redwoods at Montecito LLC to A. & N. Li for $1,560,000

49 Showers Drive Unit A334, Santaguida Family Trust to S. & J. Cowan for $3,000,000

271 Sierra Vista Avenue No. 3, Z. Cortez to A. & M. Galdes for $1,200,000

841 Sierra Vista Avenue, Wong Trust to Gao Trust for $1,700,000

1134 Solana Drive, Farwell Trust to I. & M. Skylar-Scott for $2,450,000

928 Wright Avenue No. 805, Piano Trust to C. Azurin for $1,010,000

Cupertino

10181 Firwood Drive, G. Conway to M. & R. Bhanot for $2,055,000

22091 Hibiscus Court, Johanson Family Trust to K. & V. Valmikinathan for $2,700,000

21080 Rainbow Place, Yatskar Trust to Y. & Y. Wang for $3,618,000

20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard No. 1119, B. Valani to Y. & F. Gao for $1,088,000

20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard No. 1416, J. Chen to J. Wu for $1,185,000

20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard No, 1502, G. & O. Leung to Z. Zan for $1,100,000

Overall

Los Altos

Total sales: 6

Lowest sale: $1,855,000

Highest sale: $5,500,000

Average sale: $3,759,200

Mountain View

Total sales: 16

Lowest sale: $1,010,000

Highest sale: $12,240,000

Average sale: $2,736,800

Cupertino

Total sales: 6

Lowest sale: $1,088,000

Highest sale: $3,618,000

Average sale: $1,957,700

– Cal REsource