Los Altos
28 Farm Road, Grant Trust to P. & T. Stout for $1,855,000
145 Higgins Avenue, Paullus Trust to L. & A. Hsieh for $4,500,000
58 Los Altos Square, P. & B. Fong to R. & Y. Ding for $1,875,000
507 Magdalena Avenue, T. Dickerson to Q. & A. Esmail for $5,500,000
1460 Oak Avenue, McCarthy Family Trust to A. & J. Blinder for $4,225,000
1198 Richardson Avenue, Yisrael 26 LLC to Pinkovezky Trust for $4,600,000
Mountain View
282 College Avenue, Qiu Family Trust to Y. & G. Underwood for $1,900,000
1023 Dale Avenue, Y. Gan to A. & M. Finkelstein for $2,401,000
101 Dalma Drive, T. & R. Faris to G. Chen for $2,165,000
1951 Golden Way, DeMartini Trust to Avital Trust for $12,240,000
1668 Hollingsworth Drive, V. Polishchuk to R. & S. Jagadish for $4,500,000
2020 W. Middlefield Road, MV Cantera 2019 Inc. to I. & R. Keser for $1,976,000
1228 Miramonte Avenue, A. Gotla to L. & S. Baijal for $2,295,000
2031 Rock Street, MV Cantera 2019 Inc. to J. & I. Hsieh for $1,925,000
2316 Rock Street, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to M. & M. Gangeh for $2,144,000
1983 San Luis Avenue No. 34, M. & E. Mezeske to S. & O. Dadgar for $1,322,000
306 Scarlett Terrace, Redwoods at Montecito LLC to A. & N. Li for $1,560,000
49 Showers Drive Unit A334, Santaguida Family Trust to S. & J. Cowan for $3,000,000
271 Sierra Vista Avenue No. 3, Z. Cortez to A. & M. Galdes for $1,200,000
841 Sierra Vista Avenue, Wong Trust to Gao Trust for $1,700,000
1134 Solana Drive, Farwell Trust to I. & M. Skylar-Scott for $2,450,000
928 Wright Avenue No. 805, Piano Trust to C. Azurin for $1,010,000
Cupertino
10181 Firwood Drive, G. Conway to M. & R. Bhanot for $2,055,000
22091 Hibiscus Court, Johanson Family Trust to K. & V. Valmikinathan for $2,700,000
21080 Rainbow Place, Yatskar Trust to Y. & Y. Wang for $3,618,000
20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard No. 1119, B. Valani to Y. & F. Gao for $1,088,000
20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard No. 1416, J. Chen to J. Wu for $1,185,000
20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard No, 1502, G. & O. Leung to Z. Zan for $1,100,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 6
Lowest sale: $1,855,000
Highest sale: $5,500,000
Average sale: $3,759,200
Mountain View
Total sales: 16
Lowest sale: $1,010,000
Highest sale: $12,240,000
Average sale: $2,736,800
Cupertino
Total sales: 6
Lowest sale: $1,088,000
Highest sale: $3,618,000
Average sale: $1,957,700
– Cal REsource