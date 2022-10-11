Los Altos
1568 Arbor Avenue, G. Steiner to Arbor 22819 LLC for $5,500,000
22383 Creston Drive, Moeur Trust to M. & I. Hiromi for $2,380,000
1457 Morton Avenue, Keren-Gill Trust to Li Trust for $4,100,000
289 Quinnhill Road, O. Cremel to Rahnama Family Trust for $4,200,000
1530 Richardson Avenue, R. Bly to 1530 Richardson LLC for $3,125,000
1014 Seena Avenue, White Trust to G. Kramarski for $2,500,000
609 Spargur Drive, J. Mahe to Oskouei Family Trust for $4,850,000
73 Third Street No. 15, X. Mei to Bax Trust for $1,700,000
Los Altos Hills
13140 Delson Court, Ridley Trust to Bhaskar Family Trust for $3,495,000
26089 Todd Lane, Linden Tree 1031 LLC to Lou Trust for $6,803,500
Mountain View
659 Alamo Court, Huberty Trust to E. Li for $955,000
54 Annie Laurie Street, N. & E. Kudzia to Heng Trust for $1,657,500
620 Chesley Avenue, D. Lyons to Yosemite Chesley Inv. LLC for $2,968,000
163 Chetwood Drive, X. Zhong to L. & P. McAdams for $1,650,000
958 Eichler Drive, Zachow Trust to Y. & L. Gao for $2,800,000
740 Hope Street, S. Dillon to Rosen-Quach Trust for $3,950,000
760 Leona Lane, M. Drobintsev to L. Wu for $2,700,000
661 Lola Lane, GJ Survivors George Trust to Z. Liu for $2,480,000
276 Montebello Avenue, R. Voytovich to J. & I. Wang for $1,300,000
216 Okeefe Way, Burks Trust to A. & A. Jadhav for $1,688,000
421 Sierra Vista Avenue No. 2, Amos Trust to M. & S. Qiao for $1,488,000
2382 Toledo Terrace, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to Ho-Poon Trust for $1,960,000
2386 Toledo Terrace, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to J. & E. Zhou for $1,841,000
2176 University Avenue, J. & E. Ho to P. & M. Albano for $2,157,000
1046 Wright Avenue Unit C, Jacobs Family Trust to A. Patel for $850,000
Cupertino
10592 Johnson Avenue, Chung Family Trust to Cao Family Trust for $2,788,000
11057 Linda Vista Drive, Sprague Trust to N. & J. Xu for $2,360,000
20865 McClellan Road, Disalvo Trust to 20865 McClellan LLC for $6,015,000
22365 Regnart Road, Gudmundson Trust to S. & R. Kollipara for $3,500,000
11091 Santa Teresa Drive, Coleman Trust to R. Chuang for $3,130,000
20488 Stevens Creek Blvd. No. 1411, Kung Trust to H. Lin for $1,155,000
20422 Via Palamos, Hansen Family Trust to B. Basile for $2,270,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 8
Lowest sale: $1,700,000
Highest sale: $5,500,000
Average sale: $3,544,400
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 2
Lowest sale: $3,495,000
Highest sale: $6,803,500
Average sale: $5,149,300
Mountain View
Total sales: 15
Lowest sale: $850,000
Highest sale: $3,950,000
Average sale: $2,029,600
Cupertino
Total sales: 7
Lowest sale: $1,155,000
Highest sale: $6,015,000
Average sale: $3,031,100
– Cal REsource
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments