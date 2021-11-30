Los Altos
480 S. Clark Avenue, Lee Trust to H. & Z. Feng for $4,200,000
1644 Fallen Leaf Lane, A. & D. Marmaros to S. & W. Noureddine for $4,100,000
857 Hierra Court, Donne Trust to C. & R. Chi for $2,750,000
1585 Holt Avenue, Kistosturian Trust to R. Balakrishnan for $2,375,000
576 Lassen Street, A. Bugdayci to Y. & R. Tseng for $1,300,000
1355 Miravalle Avenue, D. Roggenbuck to X. & C. Guan for $4,600,000
66 Sylvian Way, Hsieh Family Trust to N. & S. Ahuja for $7,810,000
Los Altos Hills
13143 Byrd Lane, Woodside Trust to Salameh/Trust for $5,700,000
27983 Central Drive, S. Goldman to Viam Central Partners LLC for $3,995,000
27544 Moody Road, Lee Family Trust to A. Javanmard for $1,200,000
Mountain View
110 Avellino Way, Barker Trust to A. & S. Griswold for $2,505,000
573 Carla Court, Pesner Family Trust to L. Cheung for $3,480,000
274 Carmelita Drive, Manzano Trust to E. & J. Ortiz for $2,500,000
505 Cypress Point Drive No. 82, Sikic Trust to I. Matei for $710,000
415 W. Dana Street, L. Cunningham to G. & K. Russell for $2,518,000
185 Fairchild Drive, P. Huang to K. & D. Lang for $1,375,000
372 Farley Street, Q. Tang to Farley LLC for $1,584,000
197 Greyhawk Court, J. Cheng to G. & J. Gao for $1,730,000
1620 Montalto Drive, Smith Trust to K. & T. Yang for $3,105,000
168 Montelena Court, G. Zhao to J. Salomon for $1,640,000
1939 Newbury Drive, R. Zhang to M. Chang for $4,701,000
863 Park Court, E. Survivors to Corbett Trust for $2,200,000
1905 Polk Court, Connell Trust to Y. & Z. Fu for $3,550,000
1223 Rose Avenue, Ganzon Family Trust to Han-Zhang Family Trust for $3,586,000
761 San Pablo Drive, Murphy-Cheng Family Trust to Hong Family Trust for $6,000,000
312 Scarlett Terrace, Redwoods at Montecito LLC to V. & K. Lavrenova for $1,550,000
2342 Toledo Circle, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to L. & M. Zhu for $1,708,000
2351 Toledo Circle, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to I. Nazaruk for $1,957,000
317 Xavier Way, Classic 315 Sierra Vista LP to H. & O. Tariq for $1,895,000
319 Xavier Way, Classic 315 Sierra Vista LP to H. & M. Wan for $2,010,000
Cupertino
7646 Barnhart Place, J. Rosenthal to Y. & X. Zhang for $2,660,000
10303 S. Blaney Avenue, M. & P. Haggard to W. & K. Ng for $2,501,000
7886 Fiesta Lane, B. & A. Finch to D. & I. Demura for $2,500,000
7514 Hollanderry Place, Chen Family Trust to L. & K. Ayloo for $3,100,000
10542 Sterling Boulevard, Lundquist Family Trust to Sterling Realty LLC for $1,900,000
10932 Sweet Oak Street, J. Liu to X. & G. Wang for $1,550,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 7
Lowest sale: $1,300,000
Highest sale: $7,810,000
Average sale: $3,876,400
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 3
Lowest sale: $1,200,000
Highest sale: $5,700,000
Average sale: $3,631,700
Mountain View
Total sales: 20
Lowest sale: $710,000
Highest sale: $6,000,000
Average sale: $2,515,200
Cupertino
Total sales: 6
Lowest sale: $1,550,000
Highest sale: $3,100,000
Average sale: $2,368,500
Transaction information provided by Cal Resource.