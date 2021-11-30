Los Altos

480 S. Clark Avenue, Lee Trust to H. & Z. Feng for $4,200,000

1644 Fallen Leaf Lane, A. & D. Marmaros to S. & W. Noureddine for $4,100,000

857 Hierra Court, Donne Trust to C. & R. Chi for $2,750,000

1585 Holt Avenue, Kistosturian Trust to R. Balakrishnan for $2,375,000

576 Lassen Street, A. Bugdayci to Y. & R. Tseng for $1,300,000

1355 Miravalle Avenue, D. Roggenbuck to X. & C. Guan for $4,600,000

66 Sylvian Way, Hsieh Family Trust to N. & S. Ahuja for $7,810,000

Los Altos Hills

13143 Byrd Lane, Woodside Trust to Salameh/Trust for $5,700,000

27983 Central Drive, S. Goldman to Viam Central Partners LLC for $3,995,000

27544 Moody Road, Lee Family Trust to A. Javanmard for $1,200,000

Mountain View

110 Avellino Way, Barker Trust to A. & S. Griswold for $2,505,000

573 Carla Court, Pesner Family Trust to L. Cheung for $3,480,000

274 Carmelita Drive, Manzano Trust to E. & J. Ortiz for $2,500,000

505 Cypress Point Drive No. 82, Sikic Trust to I. Matei for $710,000

415 W. Dana Street, L. Cunningham to G. & K. Russell for $2,518,000

185 Fairchild Drive, P. Huang to K. & D. Lang for $1,375,000

372 Farley Street, Q. Tang to Farley LLC for $1,584,000

197 Greyhawk Court, J. Cheng to G. & J. Gao for $1,730,000

1620 Montalto Drive, Smith Trust to K. & T. Yang for $3,105,000

168 Montelena Court, G. Zhao to J. Salomon for $1,640,000

1939 Newbury Drive, R. Zhang to M. Chang for $4,701,000

863 Park Court, E. Survivors to Corbett Trust for $2,200,000

1905 Polk Court, Connell Trust to Y. & Z. Fu for $3,550,000

1223 Rose Avenue, Ganzon Family Trust to Han-Zhang Family Trust for $3,586,000

761 San Pablo Drive, Murphy-Cheng Family Trust to Hong Family Trust for $6,000,000

312 Scarlett Terrace, Redwoods at Montecito LLC to V. & K. Lavrenova for $1,550,000

2342 Toledo Circle, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to L. & M. Zhu for $1,708,000

2351 Toledo Circle, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to I. Nazaruk for $1,957,000

317 Xavier Way, Classic 315 Sierra Vista LP to H. & O. Tariq for $1,895,000

319 Xavier Way, Classic 315 Sierra Vista LP to H. & M. Wan for $2,010,000

Cupertino

7646 Barnhart Place, J. Rosenthal to Y. & X. Zhang for $2,660,000

10303 S. Blaney Avenue, M. & P. Haggard to W. & K. Ng for $2,501,000

7886 Fiesta Lane, B. & A. Finch to D. & I. Demura for $2,500,000

7514 Hollanderry Place, Chen Family Trust to L. & K. Ayloo for $3,100,000

10542 Sterling Boulevard, Lundquist Family Trust to Sterling Realty LLC for $1,900,000

10932 Sweet Oak Street, J. Liu to X. & G. Wang for $1,550,000

Overall

Los Altos

Total sales: 7

Lowest sale: $1,300,000

Highest sale: $7,810,000

Average sale: $3,876,400

Los Altos Hills

Total sales: 3

Lowest sale: $1,200,000

Highest sale: $5,700,000

Average sale: $3,631,700

Mountain View

Total sales: 20

Lowest sale: $710,000

Highest sale: $6,000,000

Average sale: $2,515,200

Cupertino

Total sales: 6

Lowest sale: $1,550,000

Highest sale: $3,100,000

Average sale: $2,368,500

Transaction information provided by Cal Resource.