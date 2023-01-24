Los Altos
10604 Ainsworth Drive, Coombes Family Trust to Talluri Family Trust for $3,050,000
10604 Ainsworth Drive, Coombes Family Trust to Talluri Family Trust for $3,050,000
694 Benvenue Avenue, Eft Survivors Trust to L. & D. Tao for $4,250,000
1600 Corte Viax, Zuber Family Trust to N. & S. Shetty for $2,900,000
762 Filip Road, Mackin Trust to Tang Trust for $3,472,500
66 Mount Hamilton Avenue, Snow Family Trust to Winterhof Trust for $6,000,000
33 Yerba Buena Avenue, P. Hughes to Cheng Family Trust for $4,100,000
12625 Viscaino Court, PBF Lifetime Trust to Y. & Y. Xu for $3,618,000
201 Ada Avenue No. 45, K. Harrington to Q. & C. Li for $1,160,000
1869 Appletree Lane, Dettner Trust to T. & K. Kang for $3,250,000
630 Chesley Avenue, McVicker Trust to G. & A. Bals for $2,760,000
685 Drucilla Drive, Helgerson Family Trust to Q. & C. Fu for $2,325,000
177 Georgetown Court, S. Reilly to Wu & Wang Trust for $1,400,000
2503 Katrina Way, D. Nordell to Hui Trust for $3,100,000
129 Marcia Court, Bell Trust to H. Qi for $1,860,000
1933 Newbury Drive, A. Zau to W. Wang for $1,460,000
271 O’Keefe Way, E. & L. Hawks to D. Heath for $1,230,000
255 S. Rengstorff Avenue No. 72, Perry Trust to E. Walsh for $550,000
859 Runningwood Circle, M. Macabantad to Z. Li for $1,705,000
19721 Bixby Drive, V. Murtaugh to M. & A. Pruthi for $2,500,000
Total sales: 6
Lowest sale: $2,900,000
Highest sale: $6,000,000
Average sale: $3,962,100
Total sales: 1
Average sale: $3,618,000
Mountain View
Total sales: 11
Lowest sale: $550,000
Highest sale: $3,250,000
Average sale: $1,890,900
Total sales: 1
Average sale: $2,500,000
– Cal REsource
