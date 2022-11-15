Los Altos
1090 Eastwood Court, Pfost Trust to P. & N. Fasaie for $4,350,000
1090 Eastwood Court, Pfost Trust to P. & N. Fasaie for $4,350,000
372 Hawthorne Avenue, M. & J. Blaha to Gupta Family Trust for $5,550,000
174 Lockhart Lane, D. Day to Yazd Family Trust for $4,300,000
914 Madonna Way, Welaratna Trust to Q. & C. Yang for $3,825,000
845 Mora Drive, Forese Trust to Wilbur Family Trust for $7,827,000
512 Palm Avenue, Kirk Trust to RS Trust for $2,925,000
1248 Via Huerta, Sierra Trust to Silicon Vly Wzaustin Cap LLC for $2,975,000
1290 Via Huerta, D. & E. Smith to Adis-Wischnia Family Trust for $4,775,000
11975 Murietta Lane, Park Avenue Investments to R. Safavi for $5,000,000
12386 Priscilla Lane, N. & S. Goyal to Hongsaranagon Trust for $15,000,000
12921 Tripoli Court, Bhat Family Trust to Young Trust for $8,500,000
2450 Alvin Street, A. Siddall to K. & J. Le for $1,850,000
168 Georgetown Drive, Yuckenberg Trust to Y. & C. Tsui for $1,455,000
153 Jasmine Court, Thompson Trust to M. & S. Sankar for $1,551,000
2542 W. Middlefield Road, Yao Family Trust to C. & J. Huang for $885,000
2132 Stanford Avenue, M. Ruiz to K. & T. Wu for $1,305,000
7544 Fallenleaf Lane, McCarty Family Trust to L. & R. Liu for $3,010,000
11852 Placer Spring Court, Hall Trust to M. & R. Balasubramanian for $3,200,000
19928 Portal Plaza, D. Bielas to Chandrashekaran Trust for $1,040,000
22996 Standing Oak Court, Camerlo Trust to Walia Trust for $3,500,000
10191 Vista Drive, CFA Survivors Trust to Yu Trust for $2,400,000
Total sales: 8
Lowest sale: $2,925,000
Highest sale: $7,827,000
Average sale: $4,565,900
Total sales: 3
Lowest sale: $5,000,000
Highest sale: $15,000,000
Average sale: $9,500,000
Total sales: 5
Lowest sale: $885,000
Highest sale: $1,850,000
Average sale: $1,409,200
Total sales: 5
Lowest sale: $1,040,000
Highest sale: $3,500,000
Average sale: $2,630,000
Transaction information is obtained from public county records and provided to the Town Crier weekly by Cal REsource.
