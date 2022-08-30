Los Altos
1922 Annette Lane, Wong Trust to W. & X. Wang for $3,500,000
1455 Arbor Avenue, Shemanski Trust to K. & J. Taylor for $4,700,000
32 Deep Well Lane, Tanigami Trust to Levenson Trust for $3,225,000
425 Harrington Court, Y. He to M. & R. Pinchuk for $6,720,000
173 Loucks Avenue, Goelzer Family Trust to K. & A. Dhawan for $3,450,000
1635 Marymeade Lane, Kottenstette Family Trust to O’Gilligan Family Trust for $4,500,000
1540 Montebello Oaks Court, Wandryk-Caulfield Trust to D. & D. Kumar for $3,700,000
307 Verano Drive, Djanga Trust to D. & R. Ananthanarayanan for $6,540,000
1584 Wessex Avenue, L. Benner to Puri Trust for $3,250,000
Los Altos Hills
26480 Anacapa Drive, Hetzel Trust to T. & D. Yeung for $4,910,500
14309 Stanford Court, Trager Family Trust to J. & M. Domokos for $3,300,000
13490 Page Mill Road, Harrison Family Trust to Marcos-Albrecht Family Trust for $4,000,000
Mountain View
1328 Brookdale Avenue, Cordoza Trust to F. & T. Bangalore for $2,900,000
505 Cypress Point Drive No. 213, Cash Trust to W. Liu for $610,000
65 Evandale Avenue Unit A, T. Yao to G. & M. Ma for $1,488,000
1006 Judson Drive, T. Foster to Deng Trust for $1,950,000
760 Lola Lane, SJ Ferriss Trust to Yu-Han Trust for $2,500,000
1930 Mount Vernon Court No. 3, J. Rafidi to C. Li for $740,000
453 Mountain Laurel Court, K. Pierscieniak to J. Stephenson for $1,720,000
1921 Rock Street No. 10, M. & L. Dinard to Z. Ren for $900,000
575 Sierra Avenue, Sage Capital Management LLC to Sierra Investments LLC for $3,817,000
2366 Toledo Terrace, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to S. & N. Kumar for $1,660,000
2368 Toledo Terrace, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to H. & S. Kim for $1,935,000
214 View Street, B. Kirkpatrick to A. & R. Chaudhry for $1,375,000
1095 Wright Avenue, K. Wu to J. & Z. Wang for $1,720,000
Cupertino
859 Candlewood Drive, Gallagher Trust to L. & R. Srinivasan for $2,260,000
7503 Fallenleaf Lane, York Decedents Trust to K. Lei for $3,080,000
20735 Garden Place Court, K. Chandhrasekhar to M. & Y. Tan for $1,650,000
10616 Johnson Avenue, I. Uychinco to H. & M. Looi for $1,650,000
10186 Mann Drive, Capener Trust to C. & T. Wang for $2,898,000
10905 Miramonte Road, Namvar Trust to H. & F. Zhang for $4,600,000
20115 Pacifica Drive, Bohn Trust to V. & N. Sharma for $2,730,000
22394 Riverside Drive, Bryson Trust to L. & W. Shen for $2,800,000
1210 Stafford Drive, F. Lu to Huang Family Trust for $3,110,000
20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard No. 1320, 1988 Choy Trust to S. & S. Agarwal for $1,400,000
7540 Tiptoe Lane, Lisin Family Trust to A. & L. Ahmed for $3,175,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 9
Lowest sale: $3,225,000
Highest sale: $6,720,000
Average sale: $4,398,300
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 3
Lowest sale: $3,300,000
Highest sale: $4,910,500
Average sale: $4,070,200
Mountain View
Total sales: 13
Lowest sale: $610,000
Highest sale: $3,817,000
Average sale: $1,793,500
Cupertino
Total sales: 11
Lowest sale: $1,400,000
Highest sale: $4,600,000
Average sale: $2,668,500
