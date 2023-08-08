Los Altos
1653 Christina Drive, Murray Trust to L. & C. Wu for $2,400,000
1031 Crestview Drive No. 206, A. & F. Dearaujo to N. Sarang for $975,000
505 Cypress Point Drive No. 235, Olmstead Trust to M. & S. Bhargav for $930,000
295 Hans Avenue, Nomura-Mine Trust to R. & S. Kim for $2,050,000
628 Hope Street, G. Red to S. & C. Bartolini for $1,535,000
1072 Karen Way, Bright 2008 Trust to C. & C. Liu for $2,600,000
1079 Mercy Street, Schneider Trust to K. & E. Asato for $2,225,000
1776 Montecito Avenue, Guevara Fami-ily Trust to R. & H. Domabi for $1,400,000
1613 Morgan Court, M. Johnson to K. & M. Linza for $1,700,000
413 Mountain Laurel Court, C. Shuey to Y. & W. Hsu for $1,230,000
1966 Silverwood Avenue, J. Seldin to Y. Akdere for $991,000
928 Wright Avenue No. 602, Sacks Trust to C. & H. Lai for $1,275,000
427 Yosemite Avenue, Bazzano Trust to A. & J. Cafolla for $1,860,000
1495 Aster Lane, V. Sukavanam to R. & P. Bhatia for $2,500,000
10119 Mello Place, T. & C. Champagne to I. & S. Ng for $2,180,000
10912 Sweet Oak Street, Washam Trust to S. & K. Lou for $1,435,000
Total sales: 1
Average sale: $2,400,000
Total sales: 12
Lowest sale: $930,000
Highest sale: $2,600,000
Average sale: $1,564,300
Total sales: 3
Lowest sale: $1,435,000
Highest sale: $2,500,000
Average sale: $2,038,300
Transaction information is obtained from public county records and provided by Cal REsource.
