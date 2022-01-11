Los Altos
396 First Street No. 19, C. & P. Frattini to M. Barker for $2,138,000
488 Gabilan Street No. 1, R. & M. Schena to S. & G. Kanaparthi for $2,150,000
926 Mercedes Avenue, Fick Trust to J. & T. Bailloeul for $4,800,000
1410 Miravalle Avenue, Sitler Trust to TBML Trust for $5,755,000
716 N. San Antonio Road, T. Lou to Lou Trust for $4,750,000
1746 Selig Lane, Williamson Family Trust to A. Ung for $3,975,000
940 St. Joseph Avenue, Medin Family Trust to O. Nakash for $4,090,000
Los Altos Hills
23475 Camino Hermoso Drive, Mariani Family Trust to L. & R. Hai-Jew for $5,575,000
28420 Christopher Lane Unit S, Sun Living Trust to L. & F. Ding for $3,888,000
26304 Esperanza Drive, Wilkinson Family Trust to Nivargi Family Trust for $5,400,000
13910 Mirmirou Drive, Garrow Family Trust to J. & A. Bragdon for $7,750,000
12820 Viscaino Road, Raphael Trust to P. & R. Desu for $4,200,000
Mountain View
914 Boranda Avenue No. 5, Tam Trust to S. Santos for $940,000
1163 Barbara Avenue, L. Huang to J. & R. Hyun for $4,030,000
1010 Burgoyne Street, Young Trust to W. Deng for $1,868,000
161 Centre Street, Pingle Trust to A. & C. Harvey for $1,263,000
938 Clark Avenue No. 39, Yu Family Trust to Pynchon Trust for $975,000
505 Cypress Point Drive No. 211, Wong Trust to J. & S. Ritter for $2,370,000
556 Farley Street, M. Li to S. & L. Chi for $3,640,000
104 E. Middlefield Road Unit A, G. & A. Arevalo to M. & T. Braun for $925,000
2026 W. Middlefield Road, MV Cantera 2019 Inc. to Y. & M. Uysal for $2,438,000
1737 Morgan Street, K. Chow to K. & J. Law for $354,000
1922 Newbury Drive, A. & S. Shah to Chen Family Trust for $1,635,000
550 Ortega Avenue Unit B324, L. & H. Guo to Z. & J. Kuan for $1,053,000
2027 Rock Street, MV Cantera 2019 Inc. to J. & D. Cheng for $1,895,000
1630 Sara Lane, Rakowski Family Trust to Y. & T. Hsieh for $2,653,000
484 S. Shoreline Boulevard, E. Barros to M. & S. Mehra for $1,825,000
758 Telford Avenue, S. & D. Chin to M. & T. Lee for $1,780,000
2350 Toledo Terrace, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to A. & G. Doorley for $1,983,000
1863 Walnut Drive, Eilers Trust to X. & C. Zeng for $4,600,000
314 Xavier Way, Classic 315 Sierra Vista LP to H. & H. Moore for $1,895,000
Cupertino
19886 Beekman Place, Homelight Real Estate II LLC to R. & A. Kulkarni for $1,830,000
6354 Blackwood Drive, Kang Trust to V. & V. Dattathri for $3,350,000
10209 Carmen Road, Seeman Trust to T & J Trust for $2,750,000
10184 Colby Avenue, Cabrales Trust to Yeh Trust for $3,280,000
10484 Dempster Avenue, Todd Family Trust to Thou Family Trust for $2,900,000
1112 Elmsford Drive, Lucas Family Trust to S. & E. Pati for $3,201,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 7
Lowest sale: $2,138,000
Highest sale: $5,755,000
Average sale: $3,951,100
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 5
Lowest sale: $3,888,000
Highest sale: $7,750,000
Average sale: $5,362,600
Mountain View
Total sales: 19
Lowest sale: $354,000
Highest sale: $4,600,000
Average sale: $2,006,400
Cupertino
Total sales: 6
Lowest sale: $1,830,000
Highest sale: $3,350,000
Average sale: $2,885,200
Transaction information is obtained from public county records and is provided by Cal REsource.