Los Altos
739 Alvina Court, Farmer Trust to Mungee-Ramani Family Trust for $4,102,500
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business.
If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading.
Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business.
If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading.
Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Your weekly print newspaper delivered, and more
Less than 20¢ a day
√ Weekly Print Edition delivered to your mailbox
√ Unlimited access on all devices
√ E-Edition and Newsletters
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Annual Subscription
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Senior (65+) – Annual Subscription
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|Senior (65+) – Monthly Subscription
|$4.50
|for 30 days
|Outside Santa Clara County Annual Subscription
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Outside Santa Clara County Monthly Subscription
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Monthly
|$6.50
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Annual
|$75.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Monthly
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Annual
|$120.00
|for 365 days
When you don't want the printed newspaper
Less than 20¢ a day
√ Unlimited access on all devices
√ E-Edition and Newsletters
√ No paper copy – less to recycle
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Annual Subscription
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Membership - Monthly
|$6.50
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Annual
|$75.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Monthly
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Annual
|$120.00
|for 365 days
Activate your all-inclusive access for print subscribers:
Link your losaltosonline.com account to your print subscription here.
Your account number is your one-line street address as printed on your newspaper – use normal capitalization.
Example: 138 Main St.
When your current subscription expires later this year, you will be able to renew at losaltosonline.com/users/admin/service/purchase.
If you have any trouble accessing your account or linking your subscription, our Subscription FAQ may have the answer you need.
Contact howardb@latc.com or call him at (650) 397-5213 with any questions or to learn more.
739 Alvina Court, Farmer Trust to Mungee-Ramani Family Trust for $4,102,500
4388 El Camino Real No. 29, M. & S. Goenka to N. Metcalf for $2,150,000
Los Altos Hills
27965 Roble Alto Drive, R. Boland to L. & D. Gerber for $5,300,000
964 Bonita Avenue, Shah Family Trust to L. & T. Cooper for $2,770,000
1721 California Street No. 17, S. & K. Wannamaker to C. Perera for $800,000
2025 California Street No. 22, Smead-Yuen Family Trust to C. Chien for $550,000
1465 Isabelle Avenue, T. & R. Martinez to L. & L. John for $2,675,000
1762 Lemontree Court, Marcum Trust to X. Cuan for $3,810,000
395 Loreto Street, C. James to Lee & Wu Family Trust for $2,580,000
1657 Miramonte Avenue, M. Bice to M. & T. Costa for $2,460,000
1943 San Luis Avenue, Hernandez Trust to N. & P. Rezvani for $1,760,000
2255 Showers Drive No. 214, Furlong Trust to Y. & H. Lo for $722,000
509 Sierra Vista Avenue No. 15, D. Dhananjeyulu to K. Fiance for $975,000
811 Wake Forest Drive, M. Barrios to G. & D. Filippova for $1,550,000
308 Whisman Station Drive, Salama Trust to N. Islam for $1,480,000
928 Wright Avenue No. 801, J. & J. Robbins to C. & B. Haghighi for $1,210,000
21591 Columbus Avenue, T. Huang to N. & G. Kulkarni for $3,043,000
7408 Fallenleaf Lane, Frangadakis Trust to Leong Family Trust for $3,360,000
20565 Kirwin Lane, Singhal Family Trust to H. & B. Gao for $5,080,000
10290 Mira Vista Road, Angeles Family Trust to T. & J. Yen for $2,486,500
7549 Prospect Road, Jaskower Trust to Z. Adal for $2,720,000
22030 Regnart Road, M. & P. Koski to X. & Z. Shi for $2,500,000
20153 Somerset Drive, Seaberg Trust to N. & P. Bhardwaj for $2,960,500
10852 Wilkinson Avenue, Frederic Survivors Trust to J. & Y. Hu for $3,160,000
Transaction information is obtained from public county records and provided by Cal REsource.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments