Los Altos
739 Anderson Drive, Fowler Trust to L. & F. Sun for $3,650,000
1019 Crooked Creek Drive, Bennett Trust to F. & M. Ramanathan for $4,030,000
492 Deodara Drive, S. Bae to Balaji & Rupa Trust for $4,002,000
1378 Don Kirk Street, C. Dye to M. & J. Ma for $3,660,000
754 Edge Lane, Russell-Gilford Trust to Q. & Y. Song for $5,180,000
110 W. Edith Avenue No. 1, Roberts Trust to W. Zou for $1,680,000
132 Hawthorne Avenue, Sun & Lu Family Trust to Chen Trust for $8,650,000
1070 Mercedes Avenue No. 20, J. Fletcher to M. Jeswani for $985,000
11721 Putter Way, Gahari LLC to V. & V. Kori for $3,025,000
Los Altos Hills
28635 Matadero Creek Court, A. & L. Liu to Nukala Family Trust for $8,355,000
Mountain View
914 Boranda Avenue No. 4, Daugusta Trust to S. & F. Bleibel for $1,045,000
1101 W. El Camino Real No. 202, M. & M. Kiszkis to S. & S. McRitchie for $1,540,000
149 Gladys Avenue, W. Yang to C. & Y. Wang for $1,570,000
2040 W. Middlefield Road No. 12, J. Pusateri to Rusanov Family Trust for $1,404,000
620 Willowgate Street No. 4, S. Bhattacharya to E. & J. Freche for $1,580,000
Cupertino
10647 S. Blaney Avenue, Y. Lv to W. & C. Li for $2,800,000
20308 Northwest Square, Costandi Trust to Gallo Trust for $1,165,000
10416 Paradise Drive, Bin & Ying LLC to X. & Y. Wu for $2,850,000
21947 Shattuck Drive, Bauman Family Trust to Y. & K. Lee for $3,310,000
10270 Sterling Boulevard, SF21G LLC to Golden Granite LLC for $1,625,000
10081 S. Tantau Avenue, X. Zhang to Akella Family Trust for $2,420,000
10310 Walnut Circle, Yu Trust to 10310 Walnut Circle LLC for $2,763,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 9
Lowest sale: $985,000
Highest sale: $8,650,000
Average sale: $3,873,600
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 1
Average sale: $8,355,000
Mountain View
Total sales: 5
Lowest sale: $1,045,000
Highest sale: $1,580,000
Average sale: $1,427,800
Cupertino
Total sales: 7
Lowest sale: $1,165,000
Highest sale: $3,310,000
Average sale: $2,419,000
Transaction information is obtained from public county records and provided to the Town Crier each week by Cal REsource.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments