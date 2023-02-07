Los Altos
580 Camellia Way, S. & G. Jensen to Kung Trust for $4,540,000
580 Camellia Way, S. & G. Jensen to Kung Trust for $4,540,000
963 Stanley Avenue, Peery Family Trust to DBI Construction Inc. for $2,800,000
818 Bourbon Court, Hampton Family Trust to M. & E. Mustee for $1,980,000
2144 Garden Terrace, Homelight Hms R/E LLC to A. & S. Moradi for $3,200,000
461 Kasra Drive, M. Lambert to G. & S. Abdullayev for $1,360,000
540 Minton Lane, M. Nilange to Y. & S. Han for $2,350,000
350 Palo Alto Avenue, Byer Trust to Young Family Trust for $2,500,000
1983 San Luis Avenue No. 6, P. King to C. Sullivan for $1,130,000
170 Santa Clara Avenue, 170 Santa Clara LLC to Baum-White Family Trust for $1,700,000
10038 Bret Avenue, D. & B. Viskovich to Lili Zhu & Louis Tseng LLC for $2,500,000
10325 Cherry Tree Lane, Roth Trust to P. & R. Ramalingam for $1,900,000
10589 Gascoigne Drive, McKenzie Family Trust to J. Zhai for $1,795,000
20185 Northglen Square, R. Kamulaiahgari to K. Miao for $1,250,000
Total sales: 2
Lowest sale: $2,800,000
Transaction information is obtained from public county records and provided to the Town Crier each week by Cal REsource.
