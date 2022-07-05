Los Altos

708 Casita Way, M. & K. Hawkes to X. & X. Yu for $4,000,000

70 Cody Lane, Stanley Trust to C. & K. Devaul for $3,650,000

290 De Anza Lane, Amerson Family Trust to G. & K. Ilkhechi for $4,748,000

883 Jordan Avenue, L. Su to Y. Zhao for $1,600,000

1689 Middleton Avenue, W. & M. Skidmore to Lyall Trust for $5,600,000

686 Spargur Drive, Rainbow Grace USA Inc. to Kasturi Family Trust for $7,100,000

107 Sunkist Lane, 1990 Howe Trust to M. & M. Early for $4,425,000

1061 Via Del Pozo, Costa Trust to Yen Family Trust for $5,200,000

1310 Villa Drive, Showalter Trust to Johnston Family Trust for $7,850,000

Los Altos Hills

27729 Briones Court, Goodger Family Trust to Golshan Trust for $9,335,000

12200 Menalto Drive, S. Sy2016 to 12200 Menalto Drive LLC for $5,100,000

Mountain View

764 Alice Avenue, Kawata Trust to A. & C. Lin for $1,800,000

17 Cassandra Way, E. Harris to A. & C. Cheung for $1,150,000

1033 Crestview Drive No. 104, Y. Xie to A. & A. Sawicki for $925,000

505 Cypress Point Drive No. 111, S. & T. Singh to Zaharchuk Trust for $835,000

520 Franklin Street, Tsukushi Trust to P. Russo for $2,050,000

751 Leona Lane, Walden Survivors Trust to Gee Trust for $2,725,000

1521 Meadow Lane, Taylor-Cohen Trust to L. & J. Wang for $3,550,000

150 Montelena Court, So Family Trust to J. & C. Li for $1,825,000

1792 Villa Street, F. Soldo to Y. & B. Zhuang for $1,860,000

928 Wright Avenue No. 505, S. Marquez to S. & P. Finn for $1,100,000

Cupertino

11126 Flowering Pear Drive, T. Hsieh to I. Clarke for $1,800,000

20638 Gardenside Circle, Poulo Family Trust to D. & D. Khamar for $1,860,500

22248 Hammond Way, Thompson Family Trust to Chundru Family Trust for $5,750,000

11245 Mount Crest Place, Newman Family Trust to Batra Family Trust for $3,900,000

22651 Queens Oak Court, A. Malik to H. & Z. Jiang for $1,826,000

10599 N. Stelling Road, S. Yee to N. & D. Wen for $4,620,000

16201 Canyon Road, J. Hansen to B. & D. Wang for $1,800,000

Overall

Los Altos

Total sales: 9

Lowest sale: $1,600,000

Highest sale: $7,850,000

Average sale: $4,908,100

Los Altos Hills

Total sales: 2

Lowest sale: $5,100,000

Highest sale: $9,335,000

Average sale: $7,217,500

Mountain View

Total sales: 10

Lowest sale: $835,000

Highest sale: $3,550,000

Average sale: $1,782,000

Cupertino

Total sales: 7

Lowest sale: $1,800,000

Highest sale: $5,750,000

Average sale: $3,079,500

CalResource

