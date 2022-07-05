Los Altos
708 Casita Way, M. & K. Hawkes to X. & X. Yu for $4,000,000
70 Cody Lane, Stanley Trust to C. & K. Devaul for $3,650,000
290 De Anza Lane, Amerson Family Trust to G. & K. Ilkhechi for $4,748,000
883 Jordan Avenue, L. Su to Y. Zhao for $1,600,000
1689 Middleton Avenue, W. & M. Skidmore to Lyall Trust for $5,600,000
686 Spargur Drive, Rainbow Grace USA Inc. to Kasturi Family Trust for $7,100,000
107 Sunkist Lane, 1990 Howe Trust to M. & M. Early for $4,425,000
1061 Via Del Pozo, Costa Trust to Yen Family Trust for $5,200,000
1310 Villa Drive, Showalter Trust to Johnston Family Trust for $7,850,000
Los Altos Hills
27729 Briones Court, Goodger Family Trust to Golshan Trust for $9,335,000
12200 Menalto Drive, S. Sy2016 to 12200 Menalto Drive LLC for $5,100,000
Mountain View
764 Alice Avenue, Kawata Trust to A. & C. Lin for $1,800,000
17 Cassandra Way, E. Harris to A. & C. Cheung for $1,150,000
1033 Crestview Drive No. 104, Y. Xie to A. & A. Sawicki for $925,000
505 Cypress Point Drive No. 111, S. & T. Singh to Zaharchuk Trust for $835,000
520 Franklin Street, Tsukushi Trust to P. Russo for $2,050,000
751 Leona Lane, Walden Survivors Trust to Gee Trust for $2,725,000
1521 Meadow Lane, Taylor-Cohen Trust to L. & J. Wang for $3,550,000
150 Montelena Court, So Family Trust to J. & C. Li for $1,825,000
1792 Villa Street, F. Soldo to Y. & B. Zhuang for $1,860,000
928 Wright Avenue No. 505, S. Marquez to S. & P. Finn for $1,100,000
Cupertino
11126 Flowering Pear Drive, T. Hsieh to I. Clarke for $1,800,000
20638 Gardenside Circle, Poulo Family Trust to D. & D. Khamar for $1,860,500
22248 Hammond Way, Thompson Family Trust to Chundru Family Trust for $5,750,000
11245 Mount Crest Place, Newman Family Trust to Batra Family Trust for $3,900,000
22651 Queens Oak Court, A. Malik to H. & Z. Jiang for $1,826,000
10599 N. Stelling Road, S. Yee to N. & D. Wen for $4,620,000
16201 Canyon Road, J. Hansen to B. & D. Wang for $1,800,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 9
Lowest sale: $1,600,000
Highest sale: $7,850,000
Average sale: $4,908,100
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 2
Lowest sale: $5,100,000
Highest sale: $9,335,000
Average sale: $7,217,500
Mountain View
Total sales: 10
Lowest sale: $835,000
Highest sale: $3,550,000
Average sale: $1,782,000
Cupertino
Total sales: 7
Lowest sale: $1,800,000
Highest sale: $5,750,000
Average sale: $3,079,500
– CalResource
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments