Los Altos
2 Adobe Creek Way, Jeffery Trust to D. & N. Shamgunov for $5,675,000
1037 Campbell Avenue, Pollitt Trust to S. & Z. Zhang for $4,160,000
1364 Country Club Drive, Randall Trust to Anderson Canada LLC for $4,500,000
1511 Fallen Leaf Lane, Tuite Trust to R. & X. Han for $3,737,000
1721 Holt Avenue, Pajaro Trust to X. Xu for $2,900,000
968 Linda Vista Way, Ogilligan Family Trust to L. & Y. Feng for $3,570,000
56 Marvin Avenue, L. & P. Sigfusson to X. & S. Guo for $3,675,000
Mountain View
181 Ada Avenue No. 55, M. & K. Watts to Q. & H. Vaneikema for $1,750,000
910 Burgoyne Street, M. Marquez to B. Kawar for $1,900,000
255 Easy Street No. 12, K. Michallik to N. Dinh for $825,000
1561 Hollingsworth Drive, Atler Family Trust to H. & G. Tu for $3,100,000
1660 Lee Drive, Wang Trust to L. & Y. Lai for $2,380,000
401 Levin Avenue, Moorjani Trust to Qi & Yu Family Trust for $4,300,000
1915 Mount Vernon Court No. 19, Hoefling Trust to B. Akyildiz for $630,000
683 Mountain View Avenue, Skraeling Trust to M. & A. Rodriguez for $2,100,000
1925 Newbury Drive, Campa Family Trust to Q. Wang for $1,450,000
550 Ortega Avenue Unit A304, Han-Klein Trust to P. & H. Lynn for $920,000
550 Ortega Avenue Unit B431, Ho Trust to R. & P. Polunin for $1,080,000
1508 Todd Street, Thordarson Trust to P. & B. Deng for $2,866,000
Cupertino
11618 Birch Spring Court, V. & K. Poon to L. & J. Ge for $3,180,000
10720 Castine Avenue, Stern Survivors Trust to S. & S. Nagarajan for $2,511,000
10810 Farallone Drive, Boucher Trust to S. & G. Umapathi for $2,375,000
22057 McClellan Road, M. Feng to L. Hou for $1,340,000
18980 Newsom Avenue, Heintz Trust to S. Majumder for $1,471,500
20187 Northbrook Square, N. Graver to D. & W. Duan for $1,220,000
7708 Seeber Court, Survivors Trust to R. & J. Wang for $3,530,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 7
Lowest sale: $2,900,000
Highest sale: $5,675,000
Average sale: $4,031,000
Mountain View
Total sales: 12
Lowest sale: $630,000
Highest sale: $4,300,000
Average sale: $1,941,800
Cupertino
Total sales: 7
Lowest sale: $1,220,000
Highest sale: $3,530,000
Average sale: $2,232,500
Transaction information is obtained from public county records and provided to the Town Crier by Cal REsource.
