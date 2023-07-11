Los Altos
731 Berry Avenue, Sanders Trust to J. & E. Lei for $5,400,000
650 Distel Drive, Wan & Li Family Trust to D. & T. Liu for $4,300,000
1078 Eastwood Court, Connell 1993 Family Trust to Y. & B. Zhu for $4,510,000
994 Echo Drive, Konevich Trust to Q. & J. Wang for $3,700,000
150 W. Edith Avenue No. 8, Singleton Trust to S. Panesar for $1,050,000
1350 Garthwick Drive, Kitani Trust to Tiwari Trust for $4,900,000
595 Harrington Avenue, Blackwell Trust to Venkatasubramanian Trust for $4,000,000
90 Marvin Avenue, Kassa Trust to M. & J. March for $5,500,000
898 Stagi Lane, Thorson Survivors Trust to Mudivarthi Family Trust for $4,100,000
Mountain View
1635 Alison Avenue, Champery Rental Reo LLC to C. Yang for $2,650,000
331 Carmelita Drive, A. Roper to Poon Trust for $4,500,000
275 Chiquita Avenue, Laforge Trust to H. & R. Barrett for $2,500,000
505 Cypress Point Drive No. 47, Hornyak Trust to S. White for $565,000
81 Devonshire Avenue No. 11, Bever Trust to T. & R. Rudolph for $760,000
1502 Ernestine Lane, Kelly Trust to M. & L. Han for $2,706,000
500 W. Middlefield Road No. 84, Moynihan Living Trust to L. & M. Mettias for $480,000
2595 W. Middlefield Road, Q. Deng to K. & A. Lee for $1,618,000
2265 Mora Place, Zhang Family Trust to Y. & Y. Wu for $1,835,000
575 Pettis Avenue, B. Mu to D. Brown for $4,500,000
880 San Simeon Drive, Sato Trust to M. & S. Jonnalagadda for $1,616,500
3359 Shady Spring Lane, E. & S. Fu to D. & S. Sun for $3,500,000
3360 Shady Spring Lane, X. Ye to Y. & H. Yang for $4,450,000
1792 Wagner Avenue, McMillan Trust to D. & P. Sheridan for $1,950,000
638 Willowgate Street Unit B, Ogata Trust to Z. Wang for $2,250,000
878 Windmill Park Lane, Z. Shao to M. & A. Behal for $2,650,000
3463 Woodstock Lane, George & Harriet Bro Trust to S. & S. Maheshwari for $3,500,000
Cupertino
10093 Amador Oak Court, A. & P. Kumar to H. & Y. Geng for $1,830,000
1038 Cranberry Drive, Railey-Williams Trust to C. & C. Tian for $2,280,000
7611 Elderwood Court, Fang Trust to R. & A. Kumar for $2,955,000
21103 Gardena Drive, Beltrano Trust to S. & K. Ganguly for $1,675,000
10740 Gascoigne Drive, Rui Trust to N. & S. Patil for $4,000,000
20669 Scofield Drive, J. Shan to S. & R. Pervela for $2,900,000
20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard No. 1708, L. Wei to S. Lee for $790,000
7998 Woodlark Way, X. Li to K. & J. Chien for $2,804,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 9
Lowest sale: $1,050,000
Highest sale: $5,500,000
Average sale: $4,162,200
Mountain View
Total sales: 17
Lowest sale: $480,000
Highest sale: $4,500,000
Average sale: $2,472,400
Cupertino
Total sales: 8
Lowest sale: $790,000
Highest sale: $4,000,000
Average sale: $2,404,300
– Cal REsource
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments