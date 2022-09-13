Los Altos
1 W. Edith Avenue Unit D131, Grillo Trust to Goff Trust for $1,595,000
Los Altos Hills
13171 S. Alta Lane, Beatts Family Trust to M. & D. Lu for $4,000,000
Mountain View
857 Avery Drive, Hsu Trust to F. Sun for $1,500,000
1180 Bruckner Circle, Tyner Trust to Gathani Trust for $3,150,000
340 Central Avenue, Wang Trust to A. Sweet for $1,178,000
106 Evandale Avenue, J. Zhang to Z. & J. Zhu for $1,830,000
237 Houghton Street, S. Paparizos to A. & A. Hollett for $2,425,000
1915 Mount Vernon Court No. 1, Rosenquist Family Trust to L. & C. Robinson for $615,000
425 Mountain Laurel Court, E. & M. Boerjes to D. & Y. Gao for $1,420,000
471 Parvin Drive, C. Kawasaki to H. Chan for $1,200,000
1993 Plymouth Street No. 10, L. Hickey to K. Ligeti for $920,000
2010 Thea Circle, Cattaneo Family Trust to Y. & D. Rendleman for $1,900,000
2370 Toledo Terrace, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to J. & Y. Wang for $2,053,000
2379 Toledo Terrace, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to L. & C. Fan for $2,031,000
310 Windmill Park Lane, Hageman Family Trust to B. & R. Crow for $2,325,000
Cupertino
885 Betlin Avenue, M. Chiang to Lee Trust for $2,750,000
21815 Eaton Place, Delapuente Family Trust to Y. & Y. Wang for $2,450,000
10520 Johnson Avenue, Johnson D. Prime LLC to Y. & L. Ou for $4,050,000
7562 Kirwin Lane, A. Nagarajan to A. & M. Mou for $2,574,000
21102 Lavina Court, JKC Bypass Trust to Balasubramanian Trust for $2,500,000
10601 N. Portal Avenue, Rohit
Family Trust to Nayak Family Trust for $2,375,000
20255 Northglen Square, M. & A. Jain to L. & E. Zhang for $1,300,000
965 November Drive, Harrah Family Trust to Los Caminos Altos LP for $2,437,500
10100 Phar Lap Drive, Miller Trust to Gadkari Trust for $3,325,000
7564 Shadowhill Lane, A. Banerjee to H. & Q. Zheng for $2,400,000
20500 Town Center Lane No. 272, M. & M. Kawai to J. Lu for $1,128,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 1
Average sale: $1,595,000
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 1
Average sale: $4,000,000
Mountain View
Total sales: 13
Lowest sale: $615,000
Highest sale: $3,150,000
Average sale: $1,734,400
Cupertino
Total sales: 11
Lowest sale: $1,128,000
Highest sale: $4,050,000
Average sale: $2,480,900
Transaction information is obtained from public county records and provided by Cal REsource.
