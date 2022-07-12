Los Altos
798 Arroyo Road, Buiocchi Living Trust to Y. & S. Datta for $8,400,000
1620 Crestview Drive, Van Trust to McChesney Trust for $4,450,000
1330 Fairway Drive, Vonreichbauer Family Trust to S. Rao for $6,200,000
665 Linden Avenue, Von2006 Trust to Burns Trust for $5,850,000
90 Los Altos Avenue, Larsen Trust to J. & W. Krause for $3,650,000
840 Parma Way, Dumanian Family Trust to V. & S. Rajagopal for $5,550,000
266 Santander Court, Fiske Family Trust to Avati Family Trust for $4,900,000
101 Second Street No. 4, Mohajer Trust to F. & S. Rahgozar for $1,210,000
Los Altos Hills
13021 N. Alta Lane, Beatts Family Trust to Z. Ding for $4,750,000
Mountain View
481 Carmelita Drive, Morita Trust to K. & A. Ibrahim for $5,300,000
Cupertino
20082 Forest Avenue, Oba Trust to X. Liu for $3,002,000
19181 Phil Lane, Larue Trust to SF21G LLC for $2,110,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 8
Lowest sale: $1,210,000
Highest sale: $8,400,000
Average sale: $5,026,300
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 1
Average sale: $4,750,000
Mountain View
Total sales: 1
Average sale: $5,300,000
Cupertino
Total sales: 2
Lowest sale: $2,110,000
Highest sale: $3,002,000
Average sale: $2,556,000
– CalREsource
