Los Altos

798 Arroyo Road, Buiocchi Living Trust to Y. & S. Datta for $8,400,000

1620 Crestview Drive, Van Trust to McChesney Trust for $4,450,000

1330 Fairway Drive, Vonreichbauer Family Trust to S. Rao for $6,200,000

665 Linden Avenue, Von2006 Trust to Burns Trust for $5,850,000

90 Los Altos Avenue, Larsen Trust to J. & W. Krause for $3,650,000

840 Parma Way, Dumanian Family Trust to V. & S. Rajagopal for $5,550,000

266 Santander Court, Fiske Family Trust to Avati Family Trust for $4,900,000

101 Second Street No. 4, Mohajer Trust to F. & S. Rahgozar for $1,210,000

Los Altos Hills

13021 N. Alta Lane, Beatts Family Trust to Z. Ding for $4,750,000

Mountain View

481 Carmelita Drive, Morita Trust to K. & A. Ibrahim for $5,300,000

Cupertino

20082 Forest Avenue, Oba Trust to X. Liu for $3,002,000

19181 Phil Lane, Larue Trust to SF21G LLC for $2,110,000

Overall

Los Altos

Total sales: 8

Lowest sale: $1,210,000

Highest sale: $8,400,000

Average sale: $5,026,300

Los Altos Hills

Total sales: 1

Average sale: $4,750,000

Mountain View

Total sales: 1

Average sale: $5,300,000

Cupertino

Total sales: 2

Lowest sale: $2,110,000

Highest sale: $3,002,000

Average sale: $2,556,000

– CalREsource

