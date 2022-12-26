Los Altos
1505 Cedar Place, Seshadri Family Trust to R. & V. Srivatsan for $4,010,000
412 Covington Road, M. Lefebvre to Silver Belt LLC for $10,000,000
59 Del Monte Avenue, Bales Trust to Paul Family Trust for $2,750,000
4388 El Camino Real No. 388, Y. & J. Chang to B. & J. Madej for $785,000
Los Altos Hills
27401 Edgerton Road, 27447 Edgertoncom LLC to W. Chau for $12,750,000
13431 Wildcrest Drive, Stark Trust to R. & R. Klausner for $10,750,000
Mountain View
459 Bedford Loop, V. Sinclair to C. & B. Ho for $1,350,500
1721 California Street No. 5, W. Yao to R. Guo for $725,000
49 Showers Drive Unit L470, Wylie Trust to S. & S. Satybaldiyev for $1,588,000
Cupertino
20684 Celeste Circle, W. Hsia to H. Juan for $760,000
10711 Gascoigne Drive, C. Tsai to H. & X. Wang for $3,225,000
906 Hyde Avenue, C. Wang to X. & T. Liu for $2,435,000
7808 Creekline Drive, Robson Homes to Khandelwal Family Trust for $3,600,000
19841 La Mar Drive, Ranney Family Trust to TJH Re Properties III LLC for $1,750,000
1586 Poppy Way, C. Zeng to Y. & J. Gu for $3,460,000
20669 Scofield Drive, Lucas Trust to J. & J. Shan for $2,612,000
10341 Stokes Avenue, Engelbauer Family Trust to S. & G. Srinivasan for $2,700,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 4
Lowest sale: $785,000
Highest sale: $10,000,000
Average sale: $4,386,300
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 2
Lowest sale: $10,750,000
Highest sale: $12,750,000
Average sale: $11,750,000
Mountain View
Total sales: 3
Lowest sale: $725,000
Highest sale: $1,588,000
Average sale: $1,221,200
Cupertino
Total sales: 8
Lowest sale: $760,000
Highest sale: $3,600,000
Average sale: $2,567,800
Transaction information is obtained from public county records and provided by Cal REsource.
