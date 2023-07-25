Los Altos
288 Almond Avenue, Feldstein Trust to Bush Family Trust for $3,850,000
64 Dior Terrace, Davis Family Trust to Y. & J. Zhuang for $3,860,000
191 Garland Way, Wavecho LLC to Tong Family Trust for $6,300,000
73 Third Street No. 17, J. Lucia to M. & R. Mahoney for $1,250,000
12201 Colina Drive, Broberg Family Trust to J. & R. Mehrotra for $5,700,000
26970 Orchard Hill Lane, Maupile Trust to R. & R. Vashist for $14,950,000
26925 Saint Francis Road, Collin Trust to W. Cao for $8,000,000
133 Beverly Street, Kaufman Trust to V. & T. Parekh for $2,261,000
957 Burgoyne Street, G. Momoda to Ren & Li Trust for $1,686,000
205 Cypress Point Drive, Goby Trust to M. & M. Anderson for $1,110,000
100 W. El Camino Real No. 33, Sannes Trust to L. Nham for $1,098,000
657 Leona Lane, Horlings Trust to L. & T. Ye for $2,550,000
100 E. Middlefield Road No. 7F, R. & V. Bakshi to K. Zhuang for $910,000
324 Paul Avenue, Garrad Trust to Cartright Trust for $2,100,000
18980 Barnhart Avenue, Eldridge Trust to S. & X. Zhao for $2,210,000
10646 N. Blaney Avenue, V. Mathur to M. & S. Jin for $1,900,000
943 Brookgrove Lane, Champery Rental Reo LLC to E. & N. Gentile for $2,606,000
10222 Carmen Road, Kwok Trust to F. & X. Wang for $3,792,500
10950 Kester Drive, Smitt Trust to A. & S. Kannan for $1,725,000
10181 Phar Lap Drive, Duffy Family Trust to Y. & B. Yang for $3,600,000
18831 Tilson Avenue, Tina Trust to Lu & Zhu Family Trust for $3,188,000
10124 Vista Drive, Y. Chui to Kwok Trust for $1,217,000
Total sales: 4
Lowest sale: $1,250,000
Highest sale: $6,300,000
Average sale: $3,815,000
Total sales: 3
Lowest sale: $5,700,000
Highest sale: $14,950,000
Average sale: $9,550,000
Total sales: 7
Lowest sale: $910,000
Highest sale: $2,550,000
Average sale: $1,673,600
Total sales: 8
Lowest sale: $1,217,000
Highest sale: $3,792,500
Average sale: $2,529,800
– Cal REsource
