Los Altos

2005 Fallen Leaf Lane, S. Mitro to A. & B. Erogbogbo for $2,100,000

689 Kingswood Way, Pacholski Trust to L. & X. Wang for $3,580,000

851 Manor Way, Avny Family Trust to Bourgan Family Trust for $2,605,000

520 Patrick Way, E. Rickansrud to W. & B. Yang for $4,100,000

11690 Putter Way, T. Burger to S. & Y. Chen for $2,595,000

1075 Russell Avenue, O’Keeffe Trust to Porat Family Trust for $3,925,000

2009 Scott Lane, Miller Trust to Vue Trust for $2,400,000

731 University Avenue, Buchanan Trust to Miller Trust for $6,995,000

Mountain View

1033 Crestview Drive No. 304, Glassman Trust to S. & N. Desai for $880,000

280 Easy Street No. 418, D. Draut to C. Kwok for $700,000

308 Marquetta Circle, Summerhill Montecito Ave. LLC to S. & C. Shen for $1,762,000

50 E. Middlefield Road No. 30, S. Turan to S. Buchardt for $625,000

226 O’Keefe Way, G. & K. Mulenburg to K. & K. Miagkogolovyi for $1,150,000

133 Ortega Avenue, N. Vinnik to J. & J. Zhang for $1,444,500

556 Palo Alto Avenue, K. & T. Harnett to P. & S. Nguyen for $2,330,000

85 Paul Avenue, P. Broenen to Mitchell Trust for $1,826,000

1301 San Domar Drive Unit A, D. & K. Chow to M. & B. Zhang for $1,050,000

49 Showers Drive Unit J217, Gadgil Family Trust to Y. Gu for $1,030,000

2356 Thompson Court, J. Pustell to M. & Z. Jin for $1,732,500

220 Velarde Street, Hanaray Construction Inc. to Yogasundram Trust for $2,200,000

Overall

Los Altos

Total sales: 8

Lowest sale: $2,100,000

Highest sale: $6,995,000

Average sale: $3,537,500

Mountain View

Total sales: 12

Lowest sale: $625,000

Highest sale: $2,330,000

Average sale: $1,394,200

Transaction information is obtained from public county records and is provided by Cal REsource.