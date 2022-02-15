Los Altos
2005 Fallen Leaf Lane, S. Mitro to A. & B. Erogbogbo for $2,100,000
689 Kingswood Way, Pacholski Trust to L. & X. Wang for $3,580,000
851 Manor Way, Avny Family Trust to Bourgan Family Trust for $2,605,000
520 Patrick Way, E. Rickansrud to W. & B. Yang for $4,100,000
11690 Putter Way, T. Burger to S. & Y. Chen for $2,595,000
1075 Russell Avenue, O’Keeffe Trust to Porat Family Trust for $3,925,000
2009 Scott Lane, Miller Trust to Vue Trust for $2,400,000
731 University Avenue, Buchanan Trust to Miller Trust for $6,995,000
Mountain View
1033 Crestview Drive No. 304, Glassman Trust to S. & N. Desai for $880,000
280 Easy Street No. 418, D. Draut to C. Kwok for $700,000
308 Marquetta Circle, Summerhill Montecito Ave. LLC to S. & C. Shen for $1,762,000
50 E. Middlefield Road No. 30, S. Turan to S. Buchardt for $625,000
226 O’Keefe Way, G. & K. Mulenburg to K. & K. Miagkogolovyi for $1,150,000
133 Ortega Avenue, N. Vinnik to J. & J. Zhang for $1,444,500
556 Palo Alto Avenue, K. & T. Harnett to P. & S. Nguyen for $2,330,000
85 Paul Avenue, P. Broenen to Mitchell Trust for $1,826,000
1301 San Domar Drive Unit A, D. & K. Chow to M. & B. Zhang for $1,050,000
49 Showers Drive Unit J217, Gadgil Family Trust to Y. Gu for $1,030,000
2356 Thompson Court, J. Pustell to M. & Z. Jin for $1,732,500
220 Velarde Street, Hanaray Construction Inc. to Yogasundram Trust for $2,200,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 8
Lowest sale: $2,100,000
Highest sale: $6,995,000
Average sale: $3,537,500
Mountain View
Total sales: 12
Lowest sale: $625,000
Highest sale: $2,330,000
Average sale: $1,394,200
Transaction information is obtained from public county records and is provided by Cal REsource.