Los Altos

1963 Fallen Leaf Lane, E. & T. Nelson to M. & D. Coullon for $4,000,000

736 Filip Road, Starkey Family Trust to Y. & S. Lee for $3,850,000

2263 Mimosa Court, Wilson Family Trust to T. & J. Wong for $4,338,000

736 Orange Avenue, Lastowski Trust to Hartenbaum Trust for $4,700,000

Los Altos Hills

12119 Foothill Lane, Shalimar Trust to P. & S. Mohideen for $3,625,000

Mountain View

219 Carmelita Drive, Guo-Lim Family Trust to S. & V. Mehta for $5,400,000

1141 W. Dana Street, Ravishankar Trust to H. Choi for $2,815,000

424 Dell Avenue, Nagar Family Trust to T. & M. Borota for $2,600,000

925 Eichler Drive, McFadd Trust to J. & L. Jaw for $3,050,000

103 Evandale Avenue, B. Sun to E. & K. Youn for $1,730,000

99 Fairchild Drive, C. Lu to J. & H. Huang for $1,850,000

221 Gladys Avenue No. 8, Jensen Trust to K. & A. Varghese for $2,010,000

1661 Grant Road, Y. An to E. & J. Han for $1,755,000

2540 W. Middlefield Road, I. & C. Maddox to A. & R. Rich for $930,000

219 Orbit Way, Y. Li to L. & D. Trofymov for $2,100,000

791 Palo Alto Avenue, E. & J. Evans to Ma-Sit Family Trust for $2,800,000

431 Saint Emilion Court, N. Foote to Y. & N. Jiang for $1,860,000

1983 San Luis Avenue No. 16, C. Yang to K. & X. Wu for $1,428,000

145 Santa Rosa Avenue, H. Tang to K. & P. Yam for $1,700,000

49 Showers Drive Unit A134, Q. Xu to Tsalenko Trust for $1,018,000

353 Snyder Lane, D. Stark to P. & R. Kothari for $1,710,000

Cupertino

943 Brookgrove Lane, Breslauer Family Trust to Redwood Holdings LLC for $2,300,000

10060 Firwood Drive, P. & P. Modi to A. Narsian for $1,700,000

22266 Hartman Drive, Schannon Trust to Y. & C. Wang for $4,100,000

7535 Kirwin Lane, J. Rosenthal to H. & J. Hsiao for $3,010,000

6179 Shadygrove Drive, Nater Trust to B. Shafiei for $3,071,000

10651 Stokes Avenue, Uyehata Trust to L. & R. Valliyappan for $2,950,000

10305 Tula Lane, Y. Cui to H. & S. Kang for $4,100,000

10980 Via Sorrento, N. & N. Saini to S. & Z. Yu for $2,200,000

Overall

Los Altos

Total sales: 4

Lowest sale: $3,850,000

Highest sale: $4,700,000

Average sale: $4,222,000

Los Altos Hills

Total sales: 1

Average sale: $3,625,000

Mountain View

Total sales: 16

Lowest sale: $930,000

Highest sale: $5,400,000

Average sale: $2,172,300

Cupertino

Total sales: 8

Lowest sale: $1,700,000

Highest sale: $4,100,000

Average sale: $2,928,900

Transaction information is obtained from public county records and provided by Cal REsource.

