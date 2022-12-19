Los Altos
272 Delphi Court, DDJ Partners LLC to Wan & Li Family Trust for $4,368,000
1170 Eureka Avenue, Magnuson Trust to J. & J. Koo for $4,000,000
1680 Jones Lane, McDonald Trust to N. & G. Mehta for $2,840,000
955 Lundy Lane, Young Trust to Y. & J. Xie for $2,251,000
1136 Miramonte Avenue, A. Eswaran to H. & T. Kim for $4,300,000
23803 Putter Way, Cochran Family Trust to S. & A. Mahammedi for $3,250,000
654 Riviera Drive, Jones Trust to Z. & H. Chen for $3,825,000
275 Vernal Court, Carpenter Family Trust to Mate Trust for $4,320,000
24600 Bella Ladera Drive, Fu Family Trust to Jessen Family Trust for $7,595,000
233 Ariana Place, Y. Gando to X. Li for $1,290,000
505 Cypress Point Drive No. 158, P. Roales to Mohamed Family Trust for $1,725,000
505 Cypress Point Drive No. 280, R. Siegel to Shieh Trust for $530,000
100 W. El Camino Real No. 30, S. & P. Aggarwal to H. & G. Mohammed for $1,265,000
970 Gest Drive, V. & S. Neumann to S. & Z. Wen for $3,807,000
2342 Hilo Court, Stein Trust to A. & S. Giannini for $3,525,000
1099 Nilda Avenue, Al-Shahwany Family Trust to R. & A. Skerry-Ryan for $2,725,000
274 Pamela Drive No. 19, A. Zhu to Khanna Family Trust for $550,000
21133 Christensen Drive, E. & O. Fernandez to J. & F. Wei for $3,219,000
10727 Par Three Drive, L. Gilberstadt to M. & V. Sharma for $1,710,000
19999 Stevens Creek Boulevard No. 203, R. Reyna to I. Warnakulasooriya for $1,000,000
7568 Waterford Drive, Gordon Trust to D. & R. He for $2,640,000
Total sales: 8
Lowest sale: $2,251,000
Highest sale: $4,368,000
Average sale: $3,644,300
Average sale: $7,595,000
Total sales: 8
Lowest sale: $530,000
Highest sale: $3,807,000
Average sale: $1,927,100
Total sales: 4
Lowest sale: $1,000,000
Highest sale: $3,219,000
Average sale: $2,142,300
Transaction information is obtained from public county records and provided by Cal REsource.
