Los Altos
10629 Baxter Avenue, Hall Trust to D. & J. Kong for $2,595,000
148 Doud Drive, Poltrack Family Trust to Sainath Family Trust for $6,350,000
2109 Fallen Leaf Lane, Choo Family Trust to JTV Inc. for $2,500,000
2036 Louise Lane, G. Ikeda to Yamano Trust for $3,100,000
1810 Newcastle Drive, I. & G. Piekarz to X. Cao for $5,050,000
1553 Queensbury Avenue, Schynert Trust to Y. & J. Lu for $3,280,000
241 Sunkist Lane, WMS Survivors Trust to Mehta Trust for $4,100,000
73 Third Street No. 17, Moy Trust to J. Lucia for $974,000
Los Altos Hills
11876 Murietta Lane, Finney Trust to K. & K. Wood for $3,150,000
Mountain View
1721 California Street No. 8, T. Tang to W. & M. Lohr for $595,000
737 Cottage Court, T. Lee to E. & P. Lin for $3,864,000
1031 Crestview Drive No. 104, Q. Zhou to D. & V. Garg for $780,000
635 Ehrhorn Avenue, Landry Trust to K. & B. Gass for $3,888,000
20 Moonbeam Drive, Levin Family Trust to A. & H. Chang for $1,265,000
1857 Peacock Avenue, K. Bhattacharyya to Y. & R. Meng for $2,685,000
540 Pettis Avenue, Felt-Murphy Trust to K. Yang for $2,250,000
1350 Phyllis Avenue, A. Ow to C. & C. Choi for $2,145,000
3400 Pyramid Way, M. Mao to L. & H. Kharbanda for $2,200,000
421 Saint Emilion Court, Miroslaw Survivors Trust to S. Nag for $1,607,000
536 View Street, Weill Trust to A. & F. Perez for $3,600,000
662 Willowgate Street, T. Fleisher to B. & T. Cadigan for $1,900,000
Cupertino
20721 Celeste Circle, Redwood Holdings LLC to L. Vu for $937,000
7545 Dumas Drive, Stein Trust to J. Lin for $2,580,000
931 Miller Avenue, R. & R. Rao to K. & S. Eng for $2,445,000
20602 Murano Circle, Bhan Family Trust to W. & C. Wang for $2,120,000
21847 Shattuck Drive, Baron Trust to L. & X. Liu for $2,900,000
20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard No. 1310, K. Akeley to F. & H. Lien for $780,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 8
Lowest sale: $974,000
Highest sale: $6,350,000
Average sale: $3,493,600
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 1
Average sale: $3,150,000
Mountain View
Total sales: 12
Lowest sale: $595,000
Highest sale: $3,888,000
Average sale: $2,231,600
Cupertino
Total sales: 6
Lowest sale: $780,000
Highest sale: $2,900,000
Average sale: $1,960,300
Transaction information is obtained from public county records and provided by Cal REsource.
