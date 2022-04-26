Los Altos

662 Campbell Avenue, Elman Trust to E. & E. Tamari for $4,650,000

728 Loyola Drive, Thomas Trust to Jain Family Trust for $5,500,000

1070 Mercedes Avenue No. 4, M. Qian to A. Ku for $1,100,000

11730 Par Avenue, Brown Trust to Lamba Trust for $2,560,000

2001 Stonehaven Drive, 2. & N. Remainder to K. & T. Smith for $4,500,000

1711 William Henry Court, Swanson Family Trust to S. & H. Peruru for $3,800,000

Los Altos Hills

12815 Deer Creek Lane, S. Ng to Mubarik Trust for $4,100,000

26101 Duval Way, J. & J. Wilczak to Krishnan Family Trust for $3,200,000

14101 Manuella Road, L. & J. Hartley to P. & G. Kapoor for $6,200,000

Mountain View

128 Ada Avenue No. 18, C. Rohrs to M. & M. Elzweig for $1,905,000

601 Apollo Lane, Walker Drive LLC to J. Broughton for $1,371,000

603 Apollo Lane, Walker Drive LLC to Y. Hsieha for $1,358,000

605 Apollo Lane, Walker Drive LLC to A. Lee for $1,016,000

607 Apollo Lane, Walker Drive LLC to C. & J. Pu for $1,658,000

917 Boranda Avenue, C. Brandell to Doami Trust for $2,717,000

858 Burgoyne Street, Huxizhouhang LLC to J. & L. Dong for $3,600,000

505 Cypress Point Drive No. 177, S. Liu to C. & M. Wong for $770,000

353 Flower Lane, Q. Jiang to C. & R. Lee for $1,530,000

137 Huntington Court, T. Huang to J. & N. Armstrong for $1,450,000

1928 Limetree Lane, Zf 2021-1 LLC to S. & K. Lai for $3,925,000

736 Lola Lane, Barrett Trust to Volkmer Family Trust for $2,820,000

1442 Meadow Lane, Anderson Trust to Wu Family Trust for $3,790,000

500 W. Middlefield Road No. 65, Zeltser Family Trust to Y. & D. Messimer for $672,500

212 Miro Avenue, G. & R. Hallum to A. & G. Tomar for $1,725,000

49 Showers Drive Unit M469, B. Wu to Y. & Y. Lyu for $1,830,000

2576 Westford Way, Tuljapurkar Family Trust to T. & J. Yang for $4,168,000

Cupertino

11351 Bubb Road, J. Nunez to Y. & D. Chen for $3,535,000

10740 Gascoigne Drive, Sf20G LLC to Rui Trust for $3,550,000

819 Hooshang Court, K. Pham to K. & R. Simon for $990,000

1511 Jamestown Drive, King Trust to Renukuntla Trust for $3,400,500

10367 Mary Avenue, K. Law to Y. Chang for $1,300,000

10755 Minette Drive, Lee Family Trust to Sf21G LLC for $2,025,000

22207 Quinterno Court, Young-Leibowitz Trust to K. & M. Lee for $3,080,000

21064 Red Fir Court, E. Yow to T. & L. Zhang for $964,000

7675 Shadowhill Lane, Redeker Trust to M. & Y. Chen for $2,650,000

7448 Stanford Place, Redeker Trust to P. & S. Dai for $2,447,500

799 Stendhal Lane, H. Prahlad to W. Rieutort-Louis for $2,950,000

19999 Stevens Creek Boulevard No. 311, Ching-Ban Trust to A. Renevier for $1,152,000

915 S. Tantau Avenue, J. Lee to S. & S. Shen for $2,858,000

Overall

Los Altos

Total sales: 6

Lowest sale: $1,100,000

Highest sale: $5,500,000

Average sale: $3,685,000

Los Altos Hills

Total sales: 3

Lowest sale: $3,200,000

Highest sale: $6,200,000

Average sale: $4,500,000

Mountain View

Total sales: 17

Lowest sale: $672,500

Highest sale: $4,168,000

Average sale: $2,135,600

Cupertino

Total sales: 13

Lowest sale: $964,000

Highest sale: $3,550,000

Average sale: $2,377,100

Transactions are obtained from public county records and are provided by Cal REsource.