Los Altos
662 Campbell Avenue, Elman Trust to E. & E. Tamari for $4,650,000
728 Loyola Drive, Thomas Trust to Jain Family Trust for $5,500,000
1070 Mercedes Avenue No. 4, M. Qian to A. Ku for $1,100,000
11730 Par Avenue, Brown Trust to Lamba Trust for $2,560,000
2001 Stonehaven Drive, 2. & N. Remainder to K. & T. Smith for $4,500,000
1711 William Henry Court, Swanson Family Trust to S. & H. Peruru for $3,800,000
Los Altos Hills
12815 Deer Creek Lane, S. Ng to Mubarik Trust for $4,100,000
26101 Duval Way, J. & J. Wilczak to Krishnan Family Trust for $3,200,000
14101 Manuella Road, L. & J. Hartley to P. & G. Kapoor for $6,200,000
Mountain View
128 Ada Avenue No. 18, C. Rohrs to M. & M. Elzweig for $1,905,000
601 Apollo Lane, Walker Drive LLC to J. Broughton for $1,371,000
603 Apollo Lane, Walker Drive LLC to Y. Hsieha for $1,358,000
605 Apollo Lane, Walker Drive LLC to A. Lee for $1,016,000
607 Apollo Lane, Walker Drive LLC to C. & J. Pu for $1,658,000
917 Boranda Avenue, C. Brandell to Doami Trust for $2,717,000
858 Burgoyne Street, Huxizhouhang LLC to J. & L. Dong for $3,600,000
505 Cypress Point Drive No. 177, S. Liu to C. & M. Wong for $770,000
353 Flower Lane, Q. Jiang to C. & R. Lee for $1,530,000
137 Huntington Court, T. Huang to J. & N. Armstrong for $1,450,000
1928 Limetree Lane, Zf 2021-1 LLC to S. & K. Lai for $3,925,000
736 Lola Lane, Barrett Trust to Volkmer Family Trust for $2,820,000
1442 Meadow Lane, Anderson Trust to Wu Family Trust for $3,790,000
500 W. Middlefield Road No. 65, Zeltser Family Trust to Y. & D. Messimer for $672,500
212 Miro Avenue, G. & R. Hallum to A. & G. Tomar for $1,725,000
49 Showers Drive Unit M469, B. Wu to Y. & Y. Lyu for $1,830,000
2576 Westford Way, Tuljapurkar Family Trust to T. & J. Yang for $4,168,000
Cupertino
11351 Bubb Road, J. Nunez to Y. & D. Chen for $3,535,000
10740 Gascoigne Drive, Sf20G LLC to Rui Trust for $3,550,000
819 Hooshang Court, K. Pham to K. & R. Simon for $990,000
1511 Jamestown Drive, King Trust to Renukuntla Trust for $3,400,500
10367 Mary Avenue, K. Law to Y. Chang for $1,300,000
10755 Minette Drive, Lee Family Trust to Sf21G LLC for $2,025,000
22207 Quinterno Court, Young-Leibowitz Trust to K. & M. Lee for $3,080,000
21064 Red Fir Court, E. Yow to T. & L. Zhang for $964,000
7675 Shadowhill Lane, Redeker Trust to M. & Y. Chen for $2,650,000
7448 Stanford Place, Redeker Trust to P. & S. Dai for $2,447,500
799 Stendhal Lane, H. Prahlad to W. Rieutort-Louis for $2,950,000
19999 Stevens Creek Boulevard No. 311, Ching-Ban Trust to A. Renevier for $1,152,000
915 S. Tantau Avenue, J. Lee to S. & S. Shen for $2,858,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 6
Lowest sale: $1,100,000
Highest sale: $5,500,000
Average sale: $3,685,000
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 3
Lowest sale: $3,200,000
Highest sale: $6,200,000
Average sale: $4,500,000
Mountain View
Total sales: 17
Lowest sale: $672,500
Highest sale: $4,168,000
Average sale: $2,135,600
Cupertino
Total sales: 13
Lowest sale: $964,000
Highest sale: $3,550,000
Average sale: $2,377,100
Transactions are obtained from public county records and are provided by Cal REsource.