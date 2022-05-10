Los Altos

4388 El Camino Real No. 367, Zhuang Family Trust to Bathija Family Trust for $1,235,000

26 Fourth Street No. 3, Gannon Charitable Trust to A. Lasboo for $1,700,000

827 Mora Drive, Bennett Trust to M. Zamani for $5,600,000

1659 Morton Avenue, Schwartz Trust to R. & A. Gupta for $3,500,000

1945 Newcastle Drive, Marlon Trust to A. & S. Bhargava for $3,600,000

481 Patrick Way, Yi-Ben Trust to A. & M. Mannermaa for $4,815,000

1235 S. Springer Road, A. & M. Bennett to S. & P. Denthumdas for $4,300,000

600 Springer Terrace, R. Wang

to Green Trust for $6,000,000

749 University Avenue, A. & G. Sorensen to SF21G LLC for $3,672,000

Los Altos Hills

23400 Ravensbury Avenue, C. & Z. Vaughn to Dhar Family Trust for $5,630,000

27450 Sherlock Road, Wachs Family Trust to J. & A. Onibokun for $5,275,000

Mountain View

184 Ada Avenue Unit A, Hoskins-Owden Trust to Z. Wen for $1,752,000

137 Azalea Drive, C. & P. Lin

to M. & J. Zhou for $2,150,000

1419 Bonita Avenue, A. & N. Chang to M. & S. Pittman for $4,200,000

1558 Canna Court, Devadas Trust to K. & A. Calvo for $1,350,000

218 Central Avenue, M. Gafny to N. & K. Zia for $1,850,000

508 Chesley Avenue, S. Hoyt to A. & P. Leong for $3,805,000

1734 W. El Camino Real No. 9, Gerstle Trust to K. & G. Cullen for $1,220,000

123 Fair Oaks Avenue, 127 Fair Oaks LLC to N. & M. Rezvani for $2,260,000

2040 W. Middlefield Road No. 9, Y. Dutt-Singkh to G. Chen for $1,200,000

201 Monroe Drive, J. Chu to M. & Y. Wang for $3,550,000

2047 Montecito Avenue No. 12, Solomin Family Trust to Y. Zhu for $965,000

451 Palo Alto Avenue, K. & T. Salmon to Baltz-Piombo 2018 Family Trust for $3,407,000

1709 Peartree Lane, G. Agrawal to S. & S. Parab for $3,200,000

721 Reflection Way, Eidem Family Trust to E. Tuv for $1,753,000

2308 Rock Street, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to Hsu Trust for $1,868,000

303 Scarlett Terrace, Redwoods At Montecito LLC to Y. Wei for $1,571,000

2009 Showers Drive No. 2, D. Tu to D. & M. Broomfield for $1,320,000

992 Sleeper Avenue, Meyer Family Trust to R. & L. Hawks for $3,155,000

3427 Woodstock Lane, G. Walther to Pasad Family Trust for $3,995,000

Cupertino

20675 Acadia Court, Genesis USA LLC to Pai Trust for $3,500,000

10532 Cedar Tree Court, N. Allanki to A. & A. Phadke for $3,501,000

20711 Hanford Drive, Lu 1995 Trust to S. & L. Wang for $4,175,000

10189 Macadam Lane, K. Li to M. & M. Kawai for $2,850,000

10218 Mira Vista Road, Dean Family Trust to S. & S. Satnur for $3,950,000

20274 Northglen Square, Madsen Trust to Y. & B. Qwan for $1,200,000

1051 November Drive, M. & T. McCaffrey to McCaffrey Family Trust for $150,000

10491 Scenic Boulevard, Reese Family Trust to Y. & B. Huo for $3,400,000

20532 Shady Oak Lane, Hwang Trust to N. Lee for $1,525,000

10279 S. Tantau Avenue, Homeland Global LLC to Z. & L. Lu for $3,050,000

Overall

Los Altos

Total sales: 9

Lowest sale: $1,235,000

Highest sale: $6,000,000

Average sale: $3,824,700

Los Altos Hills

Total sales: 2

Lowest sale: $5,275,000

Highest sale: $5,630,000

Average sale: $5,452,500

Mountain View

Total sales: 19

Lowest sale: $965,000

Highest sale: $4,200,000

Average sale: $2,345,800

Cupertino

Total sales: 10

Lowest sale: $150,000

Highest sale: $4,175,000

Average sale: $2,730,100

– Cal REsource