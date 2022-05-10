Los Altos
4388 El Camino Real No. 367, Zhuang Family Trust to Bathija Family Trust for $1,235,000
26 Fourth Street No. 3, Gannon Charitable Trust to A. Lasboo for $1,700,000
827 Mora Drive, Bennett Trust to M. Zamani for $5,600,000
1659 Morton Avenue, Schwartz Trust to R. & A. Gupta for $3,500,000
1945 Newcastle Drive, Marlon Trust to A. & S. Bhargava for $3,600,000
481 Patrick Way, Yi-Ben Trust to A. & M. Mannermaa for $4,815,000
1235 S. Springer Road, A. & M. Bennett to S. & P. Denthumdas for $4,300,000
600 Springer Terrace, R. Wang
to Green Trust for $6,000,000
749 University Avenue, A. & G. Sorensen to SF21G LLC for $3,672,000
Los Altos Hills
23400 Ravensbury Avenue, C. & Z. Vaughn to Dhar Family Trust for $5,630,000
27450 Sherlock Road, Wachs Family Trust to J. & A. Onibokun for $5,275,000
Mountain View
184 Ada Avenue Unit A, Hoskins-Owden Trust to Z. Wen for $1,752,000
137 Azalea Drive, C. & P. Lin
to M. & J. Zhou for $2,150,000
1419 Bonita Avenue, A. & N. Chang to M. & S. Pittman for $4,200,000
1558 Canna Court, Devadas Trust to K. & A. Calvo for $1,350,000
218 Central Avenue, M. Gafny to N. & K. Zia for $1,850,000
508 Chesley Avenue, S. Hoyt to A. & P. Leong for $3,805,000
1734 W. El Camino Real No. 9, Gerstle Trust to K. & G. Cullen for $1,220,000
123 Fair Oaks Avenue, 127 Fair Oaks LLC to N. & M. Rezvani for $2,260,000
2040 W. Middlefield Road No. 9, Y. Dutt-Singkh to G. Chen for $1,200,000
201 Monroe Drive, J. Chu to M. & Y. Wang for $3,550,000
2047 Montecito Avenue No. 12, Solomin Family Trust to Y. Zhu for $965,000
451 Palo Alto Avenue, K. & T. Salmon to Baltz-Piombo 2018 Family Trust for $3,407,000
1709 Peartree Lane, G. Agrawal to S. & S. Parab for $3,200,000
721 Reflection Way, Eidem Family Trust to E. Tuv for $1,753,000
2308 Rock Street, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to Hsu Trust for $1,868,000
303 Scarlett Terrace, Redwoods At Montecito LLC to Y. Wei for $1,571,000
2009 Showers Drive No. 2, D. Tu to D. & M. Broomfield for $1,320,000
992 Sleeper Avenue, Meyer Family Trust to R. & L. Hawks for $3,155,000
3427 Woodstock Lane, G. Walther to Pasad Family Trust for $3,995,000
Cupertino
20675 Acadia Court, Genesis USA LLC to Pai Trust for $3,500,000
10532 Cedar Tree Court, N. Allanki to A. & A. Phadke for $3,501,000
20711 Hanford Drive, Lu 1995 Trust to S. & L. Wang for $4,175,000
10189 Macadam Lane, K. Li to M. & M. Kawai for $2,850,000
10218 Mira Vista Road, Dean Family Trust to S. & S. Satnur for $3,950,000
20274 Northglen Square, Madsen Trust to Y. & B. Qwan for $1,200,000
1051 November Drive, M. & T. McCaffrey to McCaffrey Family Trust for $150,000
10491 Scenic Boulevard, Reese Family Trust to Y. & B. Huo for $3,400,000
20532 Shady Oak Lane, Hwang Trust to N. Lee for $1,525,000
10279 S. Tantau Avenue, Homeland Global LLC to Z. & L. Lu for $3,050,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 9
Lowest sale: $1,235,000
Highest sale: $6,000,000
Average sale: $3,824,700
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 2
Lowest sale: $5,275,000
Highest sale: $5,630,000
Average sale: $5,452,500
Mountain View
Total sales: 19
Lowest sale: $965,000
Highest sale: $4,200,000
Average sale: $2,345,800
Cupertino
Total sales: 10
Lowest sale: $150,000
Highest sale: $4,175,000
Average sale: $2,730,100
– Cal REsource