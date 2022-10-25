Los Altos
728 Brentwood Place, Monfort Family Trust to S. & M. Hari for $3,565,000
728 Brentwood Place, Monfort Family Trust to S. & M. Hari for $3,565,000
1996 Deodara Drive, McKay 2005 Trust to Ganti Family Trust for $3,641,500
78 Los Altos Square, K. & B. Larson to Y. & H. Wen for $1,725,000
638 Los Ninos Way, Walker Trust to X. & L. Song for $4,420,000
511 San Felicia Way, Weiss Trust to X. & Z. Qiu for $5,600,000
226 Solana Drive, Thomas Trust to Angulo Trust for $4,055,000
26535 Weston Drive, Mas Trust to Gita Family Trust for $4,200,000
735 Independence Avenue, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to B. Schlinker for $1,950,000
149 Irene Court, D. Ghosh to R. Lu for $1,380,000
127 Margo Drive No. 14, Ghosh Family Trust to N. Flath for $1,098,000
2080 Marich Way No. 3, Wong Family Trust to Z. & Y. Ding for $1,941,000
1449 Mercy Street, I. & A. Aizman to T. & C. Tut for $1,950,000
1072 Petie Way, Albert Trust to S. & T. Shen for $3,001,000
1724 Pilgrim Avenue, P. & J. Mason to A. & D. Soboliev for $3,010,000
1918 Silverwood Avenue, Y. & S. Lo to L. Zhang for $1,060,000
106 Sondgroth Way, Stephens Trust to S. & C. Ispas for $1,586,000
486 N. Whisman Road, Noble Family Trust to Y. & Y. Song for $1,685,000
198 Wiley Terrace, Anthony & Miller Family Trust to A. & J. Guthery for $1,430,000
698 Willowgate Street, Pressman Family Trust to S. & V. Rajashekhar for $2,756,000
Total sales: 6
Lowest sale: $1,725,000
Highest sale: $5,600,000
Average sale: $3,834,400
Total sales: 1
Average sale: $4,200,000
Total sales: 12
Lowest sale: $1,060,000
Highest sale: $3,010,000
Average sale: $1,903,900
Transaction information is obtained from public county records and provided by Cal REsource.
