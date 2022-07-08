Loyola Corners mainstay Tom’s Depot closed Thursday (July 7) for one day after the Santa Clara County Department of Environmental Health suspended the restaurant’s operating permit.
Environmental health department officials confirmed that the business failed a follow-up health inspection due to an insect infestation. During the county’s previous visit June 23, an inspector found one live cockroach in the restroom and two live cockroaches the near the trash area.
“No live or dead cockroaches (were) observed in food prep or storage areas,” the report reads.
California health code requires food facilities to be free of both live and dead cockroaches.
The June report said a “follow-up inspection will be next week to verify facility is completely free from cockroaches.”
Environmental health department spokesperson Larry Little told the Town Crier that the facility reopened after passing an inspection Friday morning.
The diner was previously owned by husband-and-wife Maria Isabel Rios-Gonzalez and Antonio Gonzales, who bought it in 2001. Nobuko Sezaki has owned the restaurant since May 2021. Sezaki also owns the San Jose-based catering business Mame Kitchen.
To view inspection reports of food facilities in the county, visit services.sccgov.org/facilitieinspection or download the SCCDineOut app.
