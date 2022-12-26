You’ve been invited to check out one of your favorite retailers to secretly shop their store and eval-uate the quality of service and product availability. The best part? You get to keep the items plus earn a paycheck as a mystery shopper.

If this sounds too good to be true, it very well could be. Many mystery shopper opportunities are scams. Here’s how to tell a real gig from this common con.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.