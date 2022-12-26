You’ve been invited to check out one of your favorite retailers to secretly shop their store and eval-uate the quality of service and product availability. The best part? You get to keep the items plus earn a paycheck as a mystery shopper.
If this sounds too good to be true, it very well could be. Many mystery shopper opportunities are scams. Here’s how to tell a real gig from this common con.
How the scam works
You receive an offer via email, text or a social media network to become a secret shopper. In other cases, you may apply to a secret shopper job advertised online. Either way, the company offers you the job right away. You are so perfect for the position, they claim, you don’t even need to interview.
In the most common version of this scam, the company mails you a check to cover your secret shopper purchases. You are asked to buy a few things and send back the remaining money. Unfortunately, the check is a fake. It will bounce, and you’ll be left footing the full bill and the bank fees associated with it.
However, scammers are getting creative with secret shopper cons. Be on the lookout for twists.
For example, one victim told BBB Scam Tracker: “I saw a job posting on Linked-
In for a secret shopper position. I applied and shortly afterward received a check in the mail. The check was for $2,470 and the business wanted me to go to local stores, purchase gift cards with $2,000, and keep the rest as pay. I was supposed to scratch off the security covers and send pictures.”
In another version of the scam, con artists offer high-paying assignments with one small catch: You need to pay a registration fee to participate.
How to spot scam
Research the secret shopper companies before applying. Before applying to a secret shopper job, make sure the company exists, has working contact information and has good reviews and feedback from previous employees. Search online with the company name and the word “scam” to find other reports.
Check the Mystery Shopper Professionals Association database. Visit MSPA Americas to search a database of MSPA members for legitimate mystery shopping providers. However, scammers do impersonate real companies and their job postings, so watch out for these other warning signs, too.
Be wary of companies that hire on the spot. Real businesses will want to get to know you before they hire you. If a company reaches out to you out of the blue with a guaranteed job, it’s probably a scam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments